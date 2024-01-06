2024 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

The United States won the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 6-2 win against Sweden in the gold medal game at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Friday.

It was the sixth time the U.S. has won the tournament, and second in the past four years.

Sweden forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki, selected in the first round (No. 15) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2022 NHL Draft, was named the tournament's most valuable player. He had 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in seven games.

The WJC Media All-Star Team included Sweden goalie Hugo Havelid (2024 NHL Draft eligible), U.S. defenseman Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens), Sweden defenseman Theo Lindstein (St. Louis Blues), U.S. forward Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers), Czechia forward Jiri Kulich (Buffalo Sabres), and Lekkerimaki.

Here are 10 things learned at the tournament: