Chara, Thornton, Keith, Mogilny among 8 elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith and Alexander Mogilny were four of the eight individuals elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Chara and Keith, former defensemen, and Thornton, a former forward, were each elected in their first year of eligibility.

Candidates had to receive at least 75 percent of the vote from the selection committee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. A maximum of four retired male players, two retired female players, two builders or one builder and one retired official may be inducted in a single year.

Two other players were inducted -- former Canadian women’s national team forward Jennifer Botterill and former United States women’s national team forward Brianna Decker.

In the Builders Category, former Boston University coach Jack Parker and former Canadian women’s hockey coach, general manager and coaching consultant Daniele Sauvageau were elected.

Chara played from 1997-2022 for the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals and had 680 points (209 goals, 471 assists) in 1,680 games, the most games played by a defenseman and third among all players during his 25 years in the League. He averaged 23:33 of ice time per game and won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011. Chara won the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the League’s top defenseman, in 2008-09 and was a six-time finalist.

"Zee is a superb human being in so many ways," Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs said. "Not only in size and skill, but also in his thoughtfulness and the respect he commands. It's no surprise that he was selected in his first year of eligibility, because he's truly special. The Bruins were fortunate to get him and raise the Cup with him."

Thornton had 1,539 points (430 goals, 1,109 assists) in 1,714 games with the Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. He’s one of 16 players to have at least 1,500 career points and is sixth all-time in regular-season games played. In 2005-06, he won the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player and the Art Ross Trophy as its leading scorer with 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists). With Canada, he won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, the 2004 and 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"Holy doodle, I can't believe that I am receiving this honor," Thornton said. "There are so many people I need to thank because I certainly couldn't have done this alone."

Keith is a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013 and 2015) and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the postseason in 2015. He was also voted as one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players at the League's Centennial celebration in 2017. He played from 2005-22 for the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers and had 646 points (106 goals, 540 assists) in 1,256 regular-season games. He also had 91 points (19 goals, 72 assists) in 151 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Keith averaged 24:41 of ice time in the regular season and 27:07 in the playoffs. He won the Norris Trophy in 2009-10 and 2013-14. Keith also won gold with Canada in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"I was lucky to play on some really good teams with some great players," Keith said. "It's been a journey with many ups and downs, and I want to thank the people who helped me get to this point in my life."

Mogilny made NHL history by becoming the first player from the Soviet Union to defect for the purpose of playing in the League. He had 1,032 points (473 goals, 559 assists) in 990 games with the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils and Maple Leafs. He won the Stanley Cup with the Devils in 1999-2000 and gold with the Soviet Union at the 1988 Calgary Olympics.

"I am happy to be part of a great organization like the Hockey Hall of Fame," Mogilny said. "I want to thank both my Russian and NHL teammates for helping me achieve this honor."

Botterill is a three-time Olympic gold medal winner with Canada, in 2002 in Salt Lake City, 2006 in Torino and 2010 in Vancouver. She also won gold five times at the IIHF Women’s World Championship (1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007) and was the World Championship MVP in 2001 and 2004. She had 174 points (65 goals, 109 assists) in 184 games with Canada’s women’s team.

"My heart is really full with this honor," Botterrill said. "I appreciate all of the people who have helped me through my career."

Decker had 170 points (81 goals, 89 assists) in 147 games with the U.S. team, which she helped win gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. She also won six gold medals with the U.S. at the Women’s World Championships (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019) and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last year.

"I didn’t think I would ever get this call," Decker said. "To be part of the greats that built this game is truly something that is special. I am so thankful."

Parker became Boston’s assistant coach in 1970 before becoming the Terriers’ coach three years later. His teams won three NCAA titles while appearing in a record 24 NCAA tournaments before Parker retired in 2013 after 40 seasons. He had 897 career wins, all at Boston.

Sauvageau is the first woman ever elected as a Builder in the Hockey Hall of Fame. She has taken part in seven Olympic games in various roles with Canada and led the Canadian women to gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, becoming the country’s first coach of an Olympic team to win gold in 50 years.

The Class of 2025 is scheduled to be inducted on Nov. 10 in Toronto.

"The Hockey Hall of Fame is proud to welcome these hockey legends as Honored Members," said Seattle Kraken president of hockey operations Ron Francis, who is Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee. "Their contributions to the game of hockey are well documented and their election to the Hockey Hall of Fame is richly deserved."