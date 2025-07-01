Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Matthew Knies to a six-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $7.750 million.

The 6’3”, 227-pound 22-year-old recorded 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) through 78 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season, setting a new single-season career-high in goals, assists and points. Knies also added seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Phoenix, AZ native has posted 94 points (44 goals, 50 assists) in 161 career regular season NHL games while collecting 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 27 career playoff games.

Prior to joining the Maple Leafs, Knies posted 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) through 73 career NCAA games with the University of Minnesota. Knies was recognized as the 2022-23 B1G Player of the Year. That season, he also named a Hobey Baker Award Finalist while being selected for the All-B1G First Team and the All-American West First Team. In the 2021-22 season, Knies was selected for the NCAA (B1G) All-Rookie Team and the NCAA (B1G) Second All-Star Team.

Internationally, Knies represented the USA at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games and at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Knies was originally selected by Toronto in the second round (57th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.