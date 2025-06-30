Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the roster for the club's 2025 Development Camp.

A total of 48 players (29 forwards, 15 defencemen, four goaltenders) are slated to take part in this year’s development camp. Attending this year’s camp will be 17 Maple Leaf draft picks, including all six of Toronto’s selections from the 2025 NHL Draft. They include forwards William Belle, Matthew Hlacar, Tyler Hopkins, Tinus Luc Koblar, Harry Nansi and defenceman Rylan Fellinger. Also in attendance will be seven draft picks from the 2024 NHL Draft (Ben Danford, Miroslav Holinka, Victor Johansson, Matthew Lahey, Nathan Mayes, Sam McCue, Alex Plesovskikh), three draft picks from the 2023 NHL Draft (Noah Chadwick, Easton Cowan, Hudson Malinoski), one draft pick from the 2022 NHL Draft (Nicholas Moldenhauer).

In addition to the Maple Leafs’ draft picks in attendance, the roster will include four players signed to an NHL contract (Luke Haymes, John Prokop, Blake Smith, Borya Valis) and four players signed to AHL contracts (Ryan Kirwan, Rhett Parsons, Chas Sharpe, Landon Sim). Additionally, the Maple Leafs have a total of 23 free agents attending this year’s camp.

Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager, Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser and her staff will oversee this year’s camp.