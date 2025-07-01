Maple Leafs Sign Pezzetta, Groulx, Boyd And Mermis

The Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Travis Boyd, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Michael Pezzetta, and re-signed defenceman Dakota Mermis. Groulx, Pezzetta and Mermis have signed two-year contracts carrying an average annual value of $812,500, while Boyd has signed a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Pezzetta, 27, skated in 25 games with the Montréal Canadiens during the 2024-25 season. The 6’1, 219-pound forward has posted 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 200 career regular season NHL games with Montréal. Pezzetta also recorded 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 115 games with the Laval Rocket.

The Toronto, ON native was selected by Montréal in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Groulx, 25, appeared in 45 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season registering two assists. In 65 regular season games, all with Anaheim, the Rouen, France native has registered five points (one goal, four assists) and 24 penalty minutes.

Groulx was originally selected in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Boyd, 31, split the 2024-25 season between the Minnesota Wild, appearing in three games, and their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. In 63 games with Iowa, he registered a team-high 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists). He has appeared in 299 career NHL games between Washington, Toronto, Vancouver, Arizona and Minnesota, and recorded 118 points (47 goals, 71 assists). He has also skated in six career Stanley Cup playoff games, all as a member of the Capitals, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Boyd was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (177th overall) of 2011 NHL Draft.

Mermis, 31, recorded one assist in three games with the Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season while also skating in one game with the Utah Hockey Club. The 6’0, 197-pound defenceman has posted 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 78 career regular season NHL games split between Toronto, Utah, Minnesota, New Jersey and Arizona.

The Alton, Illinois native originally signed with the Coyotes as a free agent on July 2, 2015.