Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vegas

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired centre Nicolas Roy from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Mitch Marner.

Roy, 28, skated in 71 games with Vegas in 2024-25, registering 15 goals and 16 assists. The 6’4, 201-pound centre has appeared in 369 career NHL games between Carolina and Vegas, recording 166 points (68 goals, 98 assists). He has appeared in 79 career Stanley Cup playoff games, recording 10 goals and 22 assists, and capturing the Stanley Cup in 2023 with the Golden Knights.

Internationally, Roy has represented Canada at multiple levels including the 2022 IIHF World Championship and the 2017 World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal at both competitions. He has also captured a bronze medal at the 2015 IIHF U18 World Championship and won gold at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

The Amos, Québec native was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the fourth round (96th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

