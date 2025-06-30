Maple Leafs Re-sign Forward Steven Lorentz

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Steven Lorentz to a three-year contract extension. The average annual value of the contract is $1.35 million.

Lorentz, 29, recorded 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 80 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2024-25 season while adding two assists in 13 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 6’4, 216-pound forward has posted 62 points (29 goals, 33 assists) in 310 career regular season NHL games split between Toronto, Florida, San Jose and Carolina while also collecting eight points (two goals, six assists) in 45 career playoff games. Lorentz won the 2024 Stanley Cup with the Panthers.

The Kitchener, ON native was selected by Carolina in the seventh round (186th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

