Maple Leafs Acquire Maccelli From Utah

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for a conditional third-round selection in 2027. Should the Maple Leafs earn a playoff berth and Maccelli records at least 51 points in 2025-26, the pick will be converted to a second-round selection in 2029.

Maccelli, 24, appeared in 55 games for Utah in 2024-25, recording eight goals and 10 assists. In 224 career NHL games, the Turku, Finland native has registered 130 points (37 goals, 93 assists). He was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team for the 2022-23 season after recording 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) for the Arizona Coyotes in 64 games, leading all rookies in assists.

Prior to his NHL career, he was named the Liiga’s Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 after leading all rookies in goals (13), assists (17) and points (30). In 2021-22, he led all AHL rookies in assists (43) and was named AHL Rookie of the Month on two occasions.

Internationally, he represented Finland at the 2020 World Junior Championship, recording two goals and three assists in seven games, as the team earned a fourth-place finish.

Maccelli was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.