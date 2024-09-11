Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Jani Hakanpää

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Jani Hakanpää to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $1.470 million.

Hakanpää, 32, recorded 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 64 games with the Dallas Stars during the 2023-24 season. In 288 career NHL regular season games, the Kirkkonummi, Finland native has registered 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) and 173 penalty minutes split between Anaheim, Carolina and Dallas while adding four points (one goal, three assists) in 33 career playoff games.

The 6’7, 225-pound defenceman was selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (104th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.