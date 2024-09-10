Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2024 Prospect Showdown Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club’s 26-man roster that will participate in the 2024 Prospect Showdown at the Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec. The roster includes a total of 15 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders. Toronto will face the Montréal Canadiens on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

This year’s roster will include four draft picks from 2024 NHL Draft (Ben Danford, Miroslav Holinka, Nathan Mayes, Sam McCue), two draft picks from the 2023 NHL Draft (Noah Chadwick, Easton Cowan), three draft picks from the 2022 NHL Draft (Nikita Grebenkin, Dennis Hildeby, Fraser Minten), two draft picks from the 2021 NHL Draft (Vyacheslav Peksa, Ty Voit) and three draft picks from the 2020 NHL Draft (Artur Ahktyamov, Roni Hirvonen, Topi Niemelä).

In addition to the Maple Leafs’ draft picks in attendance, the roster will include three players signed to an NHL contract (Braeden Kressler, Jacob Quillan, Cade Webber) and five players signed to AHL contracts (Matthew Barbolini, Robert Mastrosimone, Ryan McCleary, Chas Sharpe, Sam Stevens) along with four free agents (Marshall Finnie, Brandon Lisowsky, Maxim Muranov, Rhett Parsons).

Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden will oversee the team along with the Marlies coaching staff (Michael Dyck, Steve Sullivan, Hannu Toivonen and Troy Paquette).

The Maple Leafs Prospects will begin on-ice sessions at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday, September 11 through to Friday, September 13, before departing for Montréal.