Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a four-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $3.5 million.

Ekman-Larsson, 32, skated in 80 games with the Florida Panthers last season, registering 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) while adding six points (two goals, four assist) in 22 playoff games before winning the Stanley Cup. In 982 career NHL regular season games split between Arizona, Vancouver, and Florida, the Karlskrona, Sweden native has recorded 471 points (144 goals, 327 assists).

Internationally, Ekman-Larsson helped Sweden capture gold medals at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Championship and a silver medal at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

Ekman-Larsson was originally selected by the Coyotes in the first round (6th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.