Maple Leafs Re-Sign Forward Nick Robertson

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $875,000.

Robertson, 22, skated in 56 regular season games with the Leafs last season, registering a career-high 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists). He also skated in six playoff games. The Pasadena, California native has registered 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 87 career regular season games with Toronto. He has recorded one goal in 10 career playoff games.

Robertson was originally drafted by Toronto in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.