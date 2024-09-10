Maple Leafs Re-Sign Forward Nick Robertson

IMG_4889

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed forward Nick Robertson to a one-year contract. The value of the contract is $875,000.

Robertson, 22, skated in 56 regular season games with the Leafs last season, registering a career-high 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists). He also skated in six playoff games. The Pasadena, California native has registered 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 87 career regular season games with Toronto. He has recorded one goal in 10 career playoff games.

Robertson was originally drafted by Toronto in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Noah Gregor To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell