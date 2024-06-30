Maple Leafs Re-Sign Defenceman Timothy Liljegren

TML_23_Extended_Liljegren_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has re-signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract. The average annual value of the contract is $3 million.

Liljegren, 25, skated in 55 games with the Leafs last season, registering 23 points (3 goals, 20 assists). He added one assist in six playoff games. The Kristianstad, Sweden native has registered 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) in 196 regular season games over the course of his five seasons in Toronto. He has posted one point (an assist) in 13 career playoff games. In 2018, he helped the Toronto Marlies capture their first-ever Calder Cup.

Internationally, Liljegren helped Sweden capture a silver medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship. He also most recently represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship.

Liljegren was originally selected by Toronto in the first round (17th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

