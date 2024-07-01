MAPLE LEAFS EXTEND GOALTENDER JOSEPH WOLL

TML_24_Extended_Woll_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has extended goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year contract extension, effective for the 2025-26 season. The average annual value of the contract is $3.66 million.

Woll, 25, posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 25 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 season. He also went 2-0 with a 0.86 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage in three post-season appearances against the Boston Bruins. The Dardenne Prairie, MO product has appeared in 39 career NHL games with Toronto and has posted a 23-13-1 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Internationally, Woll represented the USA at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships and helped the team to a gold and bronze medal, respectively.

Woll was originally selected by Toronto in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Noah Gregor To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2023-24 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2023 Prospects Tournament Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Head Coach Sheldon Keefe To Multi-Year Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Simon Benoit

Maple Leafs Re-sign Auston Matthews To Four-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Mourn Loss of Rodion Amirov

Maple Leafs Sign First-round Pick Easton Cowan To Entry-level Contract

Maple Leafs x Red Wings 2023 Pre-season Game Rescheduled

Maple Leafs Sign Goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Re-sign Nicholas Abruzzese to A Two-year, Two-way Contract

Maple Leafs add Guy Boucher and Mike Van Ryn to Coaching Staff

Maple Leafs Hire Derek Clancey as Assistant GM, Player Personnel

John Gruden Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Dylan Gambrell