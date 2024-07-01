MAPLE LEAFS EXTEND GOALTENDER JOSEPH WOLL

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has extended goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year contract extension, effective for the 2025-26 season. The average annual value of the contract is $3.66 million.

Woll, 25, posted a 12-11-1 record with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 25 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 season. He also went 2-0 with a 0.86 goals-against average and a .964 save percentage in three post-season appearances against the Boston Bruins. The Dardenne Prairie, MO product has appeared in 39 career NHL games with Toronto and has posted a 23-13-1 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Internationally, Woll represented the USA at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships and helped the team to a gold and bronze medal, respectively.

Woll was originally selected by Toronto in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.