Maple Leafs Announce 2024 NHL Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club's 2024 NHL preseason schedule, which begins on Sunday, September 22nd against the Ottawa Senators. The club will play six preseason games in total with three games at home and three games on the road. The Maple Leafs will play two games against the Senators, two games against the Montréal Canadiens and two games against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs 2024 preseason schedule is available below.

DATE OPPONENT VENUE

Sunday, September 22 – 7 pm ET vs. Ottawa Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Tuesday, September 24 – 7 pm ET at Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, ON)

Thursday, September 26 – 7 pm ET vs. Montréal Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Saturday, September 28 – 7 pm ET at Montréal Bell Centre (Montréal, QC)

Thursday, October 3 – 7 pm ET at Detroit Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

Saturday, October 5 – 7 pm ET vs. Detroit Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Further details including ticketing, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.