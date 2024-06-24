Maple Leafs Announce 2024 NHL Preseason Schedule

TML_24_PreseasonDates_Web_2568x1444

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the club's 2024 NHL preseason schedule, which begins on Sunday, September 22nd against the Ottawa Senators. The club will play six preseason games in total with three games at home and three games on the road. The Maple Leafs will play two games against the Senators, two games against the Montréal Canadiens and two games against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs 2024 preseason schedule is available below.

DATE                                                              OPPONENT   VENUE

Sunday, September 22 – 7 pm ET                 vs. Ottawa       Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Tuesday, September 24 – 7 pm ET               at Ottawa        Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, ON)

Thursday, September 26 – 7 pm ET              vs. Montréal    Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Saturday, September 28 – 7 pm ET              at Montréal      Bell Centre (Montréal, QC)    

Thursday, October 3 – 7 pm ET                     at Detroit         Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

Saturday, October 5 – 7 pm ET                     vs. Detroit        Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Further details including ticketing, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

