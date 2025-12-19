It’s Kraken Holiday Gift Time 

Here are some other potential Kraken gifts, for your planning purposes:

Tye Kartye: A cape and a mask with pointy ears – The team’s Dads & Mentors trip can be very educational. For instance, courtesy of the weekly Kraken Home Ice show on King-5 TV last Saturday, we learned from Kartye’s father, Todd, that the only thing the winger wanted to do as much as play hockey as a young boy was to be Batman. Not surprising, given how Kartye is often the first to swoop in out of nowhere to start mixing it up with any opponent taking on-ice liberties with a teammate. He’s also a bit Bruce Wayne-like in his non-showboating ways.

So yes, the Kingston, Ontario forward has always had some Batman in him.

Which is why his recent choice of Halloween costume was a bit disappointing. Kartye went as Adam Sandler’s character from the Billy Madison movie. Perhaps he was just trying to fit in with his teammates’ themed event party. Or, like Wayne, trying to keep his superhero alter-ego a secret. A better bet is that he needs an updated Batman costume as he’s outgrown what he had as a kid. So, a cape, a mask with pointy ears, and a tactical suit with some grappling hooks would go well under Kartye’s tree next week.

Jordan Eberle: A Nickelback ukulele – Kraken captain Eberle’s affinity for Nickelback is the stuff of legend. And who can blame him? He spent much of his teen years and adulthood living in Calgary, Alberta, which is only about 180 miles southwest of the town of Hanna – known primarily as the birthplace of Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny MacDonald and also, more recently, the hometown of Eberle’s favorite band.

And wouldn’t you know? Among the many, many songs Eberle can play on his guitar, he never plays Nickelback originals. Well, maybe it’s his instrument.

We know Eberle has a bunch of guitars, including his favorite Martin Guitar that he used to help get him through a three-month at-home recovery from pelvic surgery last season. But among his more cherished instruments is a ukulele autographed by Eddie Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam -- another of his preferred bands.

Eberle’s young daughter, Collins, also has a ukulele given to her as a Christmas gift and likes to play alongside her dad during family together time. Sensing a theme? We know the Eberles like their ukuleles. And we even know ukuleles are viewed as acceptable Christmas gifts in the Eberle household. So, why not see whether Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger can autograph a ukulele for Eberle so he can start playing some of the band’s songs? Yeah, I know, Nickelback doesn’t use the ukulele. That makes it an even rarer gift. Let’s do it.

Vince Dunn: A wheel of Parmesan cheese – We’ve all been there. You whip up some spicy vodka rigatoni for a roomful of friends or jump online with defensive partner Adam Larsson to show him your simple, but fancily plated spaghetti bolognese when suddenly, disaster strikes. You’ve run out of parm! I mean, you had tons of the stuff just last week when the neighbors came over to try your baked eggplant. And then, there was the time you wanted to show your family the latest dish you learned how to make from the chef at that fancy Toronto eatery. They must have finished off the grated cheese!

As any fan of Italian food knows, you can never have enough parm. Which is why a nice, full wheel of Reggiano cheese should keep “foodie” and aspiring chef Dunn grating throughout the rest of this season and beyond. They sell the good stuff online at Williams Sonoma, and it costs nearly as much as a second-hand Rolex, so no worries about this looking like a cheap gift. Also, it is the thought that counts. Other than a case of 1999 Sassicaia to pair with his food, there probably isn’t a gift he’d find more thoughtful.