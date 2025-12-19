It’s Kraken Holiday Gift Time 

Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen grew up in Finland with some takes on the holiday season that were a little closer to home than a lot of us experience.
Tolvanen, you see, is from Finland. He’s seen a real live reindeer in action. Not pulling aerial sleds, mind you, just grazing around the frozen tundra known as Lapland. That’s in the very north of Finland, bordering Sweden, Norway, Russia, and the Baltic Sea. Or, as Tolvanen tells it, “It’s the real North Pole.”
Well, it is where reindeer hang out, I’ll give him that. They even serve reindeer entrées and appetizers in restaurants up there, but that’s a whole other story.
Tolvanen celebrates Christmas on Dec. 24, saying that’s the real date for the holiday. “Look it up on Google,” he said.
OK, I did. Turns out, they do start celebrating “Joulu” on the 24th in Finland. But Tolvanen also claims Santa Claus is from Finland. Well, I don’t know about that one. Sure, the town of Rovaniemi in Lapland markets itself as Santa’s official hometown, which sounds a lot like Naples, Florida, claiming to be the “Pickleball Capital” when we all know it was invented right here on Bainbridge Island.
Also, they don’t call the big guy in red “Santa” in Finland. They call him “Joulupukki” – which, at first glance, appears the kind of name a hockey player might make up on the spot, though it turns out the pronunciation doesn’t rhyme with “puck.” Nevertheless, not all the Nordic countries agree with the Finns’ claims of Santa Claus parentage, which is probably why any upcoming Sweden-Finland game at the Winter Olympics in February will be so hotly contested.
As for Tolvanen, he said he’s never actually met the real Santa. Surprise, surprise. But I have, in fact, met him. In a mall in my Laval, Quebec hometown, back when I was a kid. And I can tell you without hesitation that he had a definitive French-Canadian accent.
So, in picking out holiday gifts for various Kraken players, my pick for Tolvanen – and Kaapo Kakko and Jani Nyman, for that matter – would be a chance to meet Santa in-person and clear up any misunderstandings.