Cooking Up A Kraken Masterpiece

For Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn, the personal relationships behind the food and wine he’s learned to passionately appreciate over the years are just as important as how good it all tastes.

They stir up memories of Dunn’s grandmother, Judy -- whose father was from Northern Italy – and how she’d taught little Vince to help her make Italian dishes as a toddler, stirring countless ingredients into pots as big as he was. And of his late grandfather, Chris, who kept a vegetable garden where Dunn would run around eating tomatoes off the vine, crunching on fresh green peppers off the plant or picking fresh strawberries.

“From a young age, I was very Italian influenced,” Dunn said of his early years in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, then a move to the town of Lindsay about 90 miles northeast. “My father’s from Italy. And obviously, if you know anybody from Italy or with an Italian background, it’s all about food.

“And then, on my mother’s side, her grandparents are of Italian descent and so there were always a lot of cooks in the house. Always my grandmother and my parents were always cooking things, and growing up with gardens in our backyard. I was always just running out to the backyard and eating the stuff out there.”

These days, having morphed into a top Kraken defenseman, the offensively gifted Dunn has financial resources to dine in the finest restaurants and sample world-class wines, which he did last summer traveling through Italy and Portugal. But he’s never forgotten the value of simplicity behind food and any wine that goes with it, reminding him of where he came from and what’s important.

“When my grandmother would cook something homemade, or my mother would cook something homemade, I always just felt a sense of comfort,” he said. “I liked it better than eating at a chain or typical restaurants. I kind of appreciated how much time and effort goes into cooking and saw how simple it could be. I also saw how complex things could be and how you could go very different routes in the kitchen.”

Dunn’s early years were somewhat complex and took a different route after his parents divorced when he was only 3. His mother eventually remarried her husband, John, who adopted Vince as his son and whose last name of Dunn is used by the Kraken defender. The couple love traveling abroad and taking cooking classes, which also rubbed off on Dunn, who was carefully plating his own dishes – and tasting the occasional wine – by his early teens.

“What’s really vivid in my mind about Vince’s cooking was always his strong appreciation for what he was cooking and what kind of plate it was on,” Dunn’s mother said. “He wanted to make sure it looked pretty, and the portions were the correct size and just the overall aesthetic of the plate. Even if he was only making himself breakfast in the morning, it would always look like it came from a five-star restaurant.”

By age 15, Dunn had been drafted by the Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara Ice Dogs and moved to that Canadian province’s renowned wine region to play junior hockey and live with his first of two Italian-descent billet families.

First, he spent a year with the Vendetti family, Rocky and Donna and their two daughters, as an underaged rookie with the Thorold Blackhawks of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. Rocky owned the team and served as its general manager. He’d never taken in a billet player before but felt responsible for Dunn, given his young age.