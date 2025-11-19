Eberle Back In-Tune One Year After Serious Injury

So, when he needed a stress release from staring at his basement walls last winter, Eberle turned to his guitar. Though several models, some signed, now adorn his walls – including a ukelele autographed by Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam given Eberle for his 1,000th NHL game in March 2024 -- his favorite go-to remains a handmade Martin Guitar he played as soon as he could sit up straight again.

“That was one of the things I could do, especially once I was able to get in a wheelchair,” he said. “I still couldn’t put any weight on my legs, but I was in a wheelchair and would take the handle off so I could play. That was nice. It could keep my mind occupied a little bit.”

His daughter, Collins, and son, Deacon, then ages 4 and 2, came downstairs to join him in sing-alongs. Collins has a small ukulele given to her as a Christmas gift and typically plays it alongside her dad. Before long, the newest daughter, Landyn, was carried down to visit as well and listen to his playing.

“Looking back, it all seems kind of crazy,” Eberle’s wife said of their post-surgery situation. “Now, it all seems surreal. But when you’re in it, you just kind of do it.”

Lauren Rodych-Eberle said her husband’s musical repertoire never includes Nickelback songs despite his known affinity for that group. Instead, he’ll do Backstreet Boys – “I Want It That Way” was the first song he learned to play – popular country music or sentimental favorites like their wedding song – “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. He’ll also take requests from their children.

“Right now, our son is obsessed with ‘Tipsy’ by Shaboozey,” she said. “But then they’ll also be doing the standard ‘Wheels on the Bus’ or something like that.”

Rodych-Eberle grew up loving music and now teaches singing, piano, ukulele, and preschool musical classes. When asked to critique her husband’s vocal chops, she chuckled: “I always tell him, ‘It sounds great!’”

On a more serious note, she added that Eberle does want singing lessons at some point.

“We’ve discussed whether that will be with me or somebody else, but he’s improved over time just by doing it so much,” she said. “I wish he’d show it off more because he’s shy about singing in front of anyone. He often won’t even play his guitar in front of anyone. But he’s really good.”

He’s good at hockey as well, and that was never far from his mind. Rodych-Eberle was glad her husband had music during a time they both struggled raising their bigger family with its newest member, and him sidelined.

“That was a huge thing he wound up doing down in the basement,” she said. “It was another way he could connect with the kids or just with the two of us. We could all be in the room with him.

“I think the natural joy he felt from that probably helped him as well.”

Still, she knew Eberle needed to move beyond. He’d signed a new two-year extension with the Kraken the prior summer, hoping for another shot at the playoffs, having fallen a game short of the Stanley Cup Final with the Islanders in 2021 and a game away from the Western Conference Final with the Kraken in 2023.

So, she was thrilled to see him start scoring so quickly again this season. And playing a key role in the Kraken winning at a rate unseen since that prior playoff year.

“His energy going in wasn’t just that he wanted to be back playing,” she said. “He wanted to be back playing well and being helpful to the team and the team doing well. So, I’m so glad it’s started off this way.”

Eberle was hurt in last season’s 17th game. He played his 18th game of this season last Saturday night in a victory over San Jose. In doing so, he and his wife both breathed a sigh of relief at him physically surpassing that ominous milestone. From this point on, it’s all about looking ahead instead of backward.

The summer had given Eberle needed time to focus on additional strength training and conditioning beyond merely rehabbing his injury. Nobody had given Eberle a specific post-surgical timeframe for recovery simply because no hockey player had ever undergone his rare type of pelvic surgery.

“I mean, you go from lying in bed and learning how to walk again to learning how to skate again,” Eberle said. “Making it back, I didn’t feel amazing. I think I was a little behind.”

But returning last season was important, he added, so he could prove to himself that – even at his age – he could still play in the NHL. From there, it was a matter of regaining the strength he’d lost sitting in the basement plucking guitar strings.

“I think it was by July that I said, ‘OK, now I feel like I’m back to where I was before the injury.’”