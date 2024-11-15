“United by the Sound” – ETC and the Kraken release exclusive collaboration

When Umi Wagoner and Perris Wright founded Etcetera (ETC), they wanted to provide a space for like-minded people to explore and celebrate the uniqueness of the Tacoma community. That mission took another step today as the lifestyle brand released a seven-piece streetwear capsule called “United by the Sound.” The collection, created in collaboration with the Kraken, seeks to deepen the connections between Seattle’s NHL team, Tacoma, and the South Sound. It will be available at the ETC shop in Tacoma Friday and travel to ‘The Lair’ inside Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Collaborations have always been at the forefront of ETC’s methodology when it comes to capturing Tacoma’s creative edge.

“The big thing with the collaborations is showing our connection…showing how our lifestyle connects with other businesses and how these other businesses are also a part of our lifestyle,” Wagoner said. “That's why the collaborations are so important.

“If people enjoy us, then we want to be able to compound that joy by introducing them to something else that we already love. So, if they're like, ‘oh, we love the art you guys are into, and we love the way that you view sports, and we love these sorts of things from your lifestyle,’ then we go, ‘well, then you will know you love this coffee shop we know that you'll love this small restaurant.’

“That is what we have obviously begun to do with the product - storytelling. Collaborations really push the story because they allow you to be where we are.”