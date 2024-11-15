“United by the Sound” – ETC and the Kraken release exclusive collaboration

Community, art, and fashion at the forefront as Tacoma-based Etcetera announce seven-piece streetwear capsule collection

By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

When Umi Wagoner and Perris Wright founded Etcetera (ETC), they wanted to provide a space for like-minded people to explore and celebrate the uniqueness of the Tacoma community. That mission took another step today as the lifestyle brand released a seven-piece streetwear capsule called “United by the Sound.” The collection, created in collaboration with the Kraken, seeks to deepen the connections between Seattle’s NHL team, Tacoma, and the South Sound. It will be available at the ETC shop in Tacoma Friday and travel to ‘The Lair’ inside Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Collaborations have always been at the forefront of ETC’s methodology when it comes to capturing Tacoma’s creative edge.

“The big thing with the collaborations is showing our connection…showing how our lifestyle connects with other businesses and how these other businesses are also a part of our lifestyle,” Wagoner said. “That's why the collaborations are so important.

“If people enjoy us, then we want to be able to compound that joy by introducing them to something else that we already love. So, if they're like, ‘oh, we love the art you guys are into, and we love the way that you view sports, and we love these sorts of things from your lifestyle,’ then we go, ‘well, then you will know you love this coffee shop we know that you'll love this small restaurant.’

“That is what we have obviously begun to do with the product - storytelling. Collaborations really push the story because they allow you to be where we are.”

ETC’s stories highlight the Tacoma community. That’s something it’s members are deeply proud of. Ransom Hatch, the Kraken’s manager of entertainment experience is from the east side of Tacoma. His ever-growing collection of ETC gear always draws compliments he says, and seeing ETC gear at Climate Pledge Arena makes him “light up.”

“Growing up in Tacoma, there's just something about it, there's a certain pride being from there,” Hatch said. “I just remember seeing (ETC gear) and thinking it was really cool that someone was local and repping our city and wanting to put Tacoma pride on the map. And (ETC) always had the coolest things and a dedication towards streetwear in the most authentic fashion.”

That enthusiasm runs deep and as a result, ETC has established a reputation of producing cool and quality hard and soft goods. When the Kraken came calling, another opportunity to collaborate was at their doorstep. Of course, it was an opportunity to provide even more validity for the brand but for Wagoner, it was also about breaking down barriers in both sport and society.

Wagoner has always loved hockey. His family is from southern Los Angeles so he grew up as a fan of the LA Kings. He learned to skate in Spanaway at the Sprinker rec center. But as much as he loved the game, he also was acutely aware of the barriers to participating in it.

The hope is that United by the Sound lets Tacoma know that the Kraken want to be part of their community and open doors to the game of hockey.

“For me, (the collection) was about ‘how do we do something that does talk to those kids at Sprinker,” Wagoner said. “I think we found a way to bridge the gap in all the ways that tell the story in all the appropriate ways. This is how we want to continue to rally people from the Sound to go up to the games and for them to feel like they are represented in the apparel and in the merchant. Because that's what you walk away from the game with, you know, something commemorative and if it’s something that shows (both the game and our community) that really hits all the marks from an experience.”

Hatch agrees. He’s watched as the Kraken have taken steps to connect with Tacoma including building a ball hockey space at Verlo Park. He sees the collaboration ETC as another step by the Kraken to reach Tacoma in “an authentic way.”

“Growing up in Tacoma, I went to a very diverse high school and there are people of color who aren’t exposed to hockey as much,” Hatch said. “I didn't know anyone who played hockey, and now, it's incredible to see I have friends from back home say ‘oh, hockey is actually cool.”

“ETC doesn’t just collab with anybody. They are very detail oriented and good about their brand, and they don't want to do anything that's not authentic to them. And so, I think this gives the Kraken a little bit of ‘street cred.’ In a sense, it's like, the Kraken actually recognize ETC as doing stuff for the community, and want to work with them. (The ETC collaboration) is putting us in a space that we normally wouldn't be in.”

And as much as the hope is that United by the Sound will connect the Kraken to Tacoma, the intention is also to shine a light on the community and businesses that thrive just over 30 miles to the south of Seattle.

It’s expected that the limited collection will sell out quickly both in Tacoma and at Climate Pledge. And that’s part of the story, as well.

“People are going to say, ‘what was the point of you releasing something that's gone in 24 to 48 hours?’” Wagoner said. “And we would say this: ‘now you know who we are. Now you understand that our product already has a demand, and that there are folks who are eager for this representation in the South Sound. Because what's really been part of this (before) is if there is wondering whether or not the South Side is hungry to be involved in the conversation and lifestyle and we are. And this is about venturing up to Seattle - some people can and some can't. So, it's also about meeting people where they're at.”

And overall, everyone involved is thrilled with the process (ETC praised the design experience and provider BDA), the product (“it’s a dream come true!” Hatch said), and the message.

“Collab-ing with the Kraken, I think that a huge thing for us,” Wagoner said. “This shows that they're very inclusive in a way that other franchises who have known about us maybe weren’t. It also shows that (the Kraken) understand where things are headed, and they're willing to lean into those things and show that they're willing to break away from traditions, so to speak, where they could have easily worked with a brand that didn't necessarily need any validity points.

“It's just a powder keg for people being interested, a lot of new eyes. Now, the kids in Spanaway might (pay) more attention and say they want to go to a Kraken game, and be and be more into it, because proximity isn't the thing that binds them, but if there's something that they're interested in that shows the connection, then that's where they can, enter that, space and participate.”

