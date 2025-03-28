Jaden Schwartz Propels Kraken Rout

“I think we created a lot of momentum in their zone,” said Burakovsky, who scored the fifth Kraken goal of that second period after an earlier assist. “So, we got a lot of long shifts on them and tired them out a little bit.”

Like it or not, the Oilers still reside in the Pacific and the Kraken eventually making the playoffs again will undoubtedly require them not getting swept year-in, year-out by a foe typically occupying one of that division’s top-three spots.

Sure, this romp came against an Oilers team devoid of leading scorers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both nursing injuries. An Edmonton squad that had just played and lost to the Dallas Stars at home the night before looked on a first period power play like somebody had pulled the plug on the “power” part.

Not to mention, the Oilers started backup goalie Calvin Pickard, who’d come on in third period relief against Dallas when starting netminder Stuart Skinner got kneed in the head by Mikko Rantanen. Pickard was mercifully pulled after the five-goal Kraken second and Olivier Rodrigue worked the third in his NHL debut.

But even all of those Oilers shortcomings couldn’t negate the fact they’d owned the Kraken with a 0-8-1 record since January 2023 and were 11-2-1 overall since the teams began competing in late 2021. And that’s leaving out four years of preseason games, which the Kraken have never won any of when facing the Oilers.

So, one could be forgiven a bit for a sinking feeling when the clubs left a sluggish first period in a scoreless tie. The Oilers looked like they wanted no part of things, yet the Kraken were letting them hang around dangerously.

“You pay attention to it,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said of the losing streak to the Oilers now vanquished. “I think it’s always in the back of your mind,”

In fact, the Kraken would have been trailing after the opening period if not for some saves by goalie Joey Daccord and a late Edmonton goal waved off when it was ruled on a coach’s challenge that the puck had been touched by a high stick moments before.

“The game was still 50/50 at that point and that high stick was certainly a huge, huge call,” Bylsma said, singling out video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan for noticing.

Bylsma added: “It felt like a high stick but…I didn’t see all the replays, and it was not, like, 100% ‘Oh yeah, that’s a high stick.’ It just changed the puck a little bit, but Brady and Tim were on it. And no, I wasn’t 100% confident we were going to get it.”

But once they got the call, the Kraken were off to the races to start the second period.

Burakovsky found Schwartz on the power play with a cross-ice pass at the net-front he one-timed home just 78 seconds in.

Just two minutes after that, Oilers defender Jake Walman coughed up the puck off a Mikey Eyssimont forecheck, and Schwartz grabbed it. Schwartz was allowed to waltz unmolested into the right faceoff circle where he snapped the puck past Pickard again.