A Homestand Facing Stanley Cup Contenders 

A late season homestand against two Stanley Cup contenders should provide a gauge of sorts for a Kraken team hoping for significant improvements in their playoff positioning a year from now.
It was just two years ago the Kraken came within a victory of the Western Conference Final before falling in the second playoff round to a Dallas Stars team they’ll face the final two matchups of a three-game homestand running through Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. Ahead of that, the Kraken on Thursday launch the homestand against another Cup contender when they look to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Edmonton Oilers.
The fact the Kraken hasn’t beaten either Cup hopeful since making their only playoff appearance in the spring of 2023 should prove ample motivation for coach Dan Bylsma’s squad in its penultimate homestand of the 2024-25 campaign.
“The guys are clearly wanting to make a statement here with our game the last 10 games remaining in the season,” Bylsma said after Tuesday’s overtime loss in Calgary against the playoff-contending Flames. “That’s a 20-man effort and that’s coming from everybody. Guys hanging their jerseys together. Guys playing for each other. And that’s how you play the game.”
Now, the Kraken get to measure themselves against two top NHL franchises of the past half decade. Both are missing key players but also looking to continue feasting on the Kraken to bolster immediate fortunes.
The Kraken are just 4-17-3 lifetime against the Oilers and Stars in the regular season, making it even more impressive they took Dallas the full seven games of that playoff series. They haven’t beaten the Oilers since Jan. 3, 2023, going 0-8-1 thereafter while being outscored 38-21.
They last beat Dallas in the regular season on March 21, 2023, in a 5-4 road victory in overtime. They’ve gone 0-3-1 since, getting outscored 12-4 in those contests and managing only one total goal the last three times they’ve played the Stars combined.