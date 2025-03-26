A Homestand Facing Stanley Cup Contenders 

But lately, games against Edmonton have been closer – including a 5-4 defeat on the road just last weekend. The last six games between the Pacific Division foes were decided by two goals or fewer and the Kraken led in three of those contests.

“We’re just trying to instill a culture of battling and never giving up and playing for the guy beside you,” Kraken winger Tye Kartye said of the team’s goals for this homestand and final two weeks. “So, for the last 10 games, we’re just trying to instill that into our game.”

Both Edmonton and Dallas have knocked on the door of Cup contention in recent seasons only to get taken down by eventual champions. The Oilers were beaten in Game 7 of last year’s Cup Final by Florida while the Stars lost to eventual champion Vegas two years ago in the conference final after taking down the Kraken the prior round.

Last season, the Stars were favored by many to claim the Cup before the Oilers beat them in a six-game conference final.

The Stars currently hold the second spot in the Central Division with 94 points, unlikely to catch runaway leader Winnipeg and trying to hold off hard-charging Colorado to maintain home advantage in a likely first-round versus the Avalanche.

Edmonton sits third in the Pacific with 87 points, eight up on fourth place Calgary and only two behind second place Los Angeles. So, they’ve still got a shot at securing home ice for a first-round series against the Kings.

As recent Cup champions can attest, regular season positioning and a championship don’t always correlate. Often, it’s about getting to the playoffs with enough momentum and letting postseason experience take over from there.

Given they play in the same conference, it’s guaranteed one of the Stars or Oilers will be eliminated before quenching a Cup drought dating to 1990 for Edmonton and 1999 for Dallas. So, there’s pressure to capitalize on their current, stacked rosters.

But with the Oilers, you get the sense their Cup contention window might start inching shut if they don’t seal the deal this time. They’d seemed a lock to repeat as Western Conference champs back in January but then lost five in a row right after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Winning five of six heading into Wednesday night’s game against Dallas helped settle things somewhat, but the health status of the team’s two generational superstars – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- has everybody in Edmonton on edge.

Three-time Hart Trophy winner and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP McDavid didn’t face the Kraken last Saturday and remains out with an undisclosed lower-body injury. His dynamic teammate, Draisaitl, will also miss this game as he did last weekend while nursing an injury that’s yet to be disclosed.

The Oilers will still bring plenty of firepower to Climate Pledge, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard. But without McDavid and Draisaitl, the Oilers aren’t going anyplace this spring.

And in many ways, they’re paying a depth price for not matching a St. Louis offer sheet last summer that cost them forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg – both now thriving with the Blues.