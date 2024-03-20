Uncharted: Yanni Gourde

Welcome to UNCHARTED. Developed in partnership with Filson, this is a series of profiles showcasing the natural beauty and unique experiences found in the Pacific Northwest while getting to know more about our Kraken players. You can find previous installments HERE.

If you’ve spent any time around Kraken alternate captain, Yanni Gourde, one thing is clear: he gives his all – in all things. His passionate and determined play on ice has endeared him to fans and teammates alike; and so, on a drizzly winter day, we decided to explore something he loves to do off the ice: working with wood.

Gourde has a lot of experience with carpentry. He’s made tables, shelves, a swing and more for his family – whatever project sparks his interest he sets about figuring out.

“(Woodworking) brings me back to a little bit of my roots,” Gourde said. “Working in the summer for my uncle…it was just fun to be in the shop and the chemistry you build with your coworkers and the laughs you have with them. It's a lot of fun and it's similar to a locker room… it's always fun and woodworking has always been something that fascinates me.”

And so, we headed to Filson headquarters to meet up with local woodcarving artist, Bob King. King doesn’t just work with wood, he salvages scrap pieces and then turns them into art that reflects the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest…using a chainsaw.

This was going to be a lot of fun.