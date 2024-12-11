Statement on behalf of Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken

Large 16x9 (4)
By Seattle Kraken /
@SeattleKraken nhl.com/kraken

“David had a love for the Pacific Northwest, and a passion for sports and music that came together when he founded the NHL’s 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken and rebuilt Climate Pledge Arena, alongside his partners at OVG.

David was a visionary; unafraid to take on challenges and make bold decisions. He was smart, witty, curious, and humble. I will never forget the infamous meeting where David stood up and pointed to the location where a red ‘eye’ should be inserted in the Kraken “S,” and so our brand was born.

He empowered us to be a first-class enterprise with the best facilities, people and values and he was unwavering in his commitment to our community.

We are honored to have had the opportunity to live and learn alongside him. With his daughter, Samantha as our owner, we will proudly continue his legacy. Our thoughts are with David’s children and grandchildren.”

Tod Leiweke, CEO Seattle Kraken

News Feed

Statement from Gary Bettman

David Bonderman 1942 - 2024

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Florida

Kraken Stay with Cup Champs, Fall in Shootout

Kraken (14-14-1) vs. Panthers (17-9-2) | 7:00 p.m.

Competitive and Collaborative in Coachella

Honoring The Present, Remembering the Past

Leadership Feature: Denise Stiffarm

From High School to Heritage

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York

Kraken Cap Stellar Trip With Comeback Win

Kraken (13-14-1) at Rangers (14-10-1) | 10:00 a.m.

Bringing Down the House

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New Jersey

Burakovsky, Kraken Keep It Close But Take Road Loss

Firebirds Standing Tall in Sequel to Two Title Years

Kraken (13-13-1) at Devils (17-9-2) | 4:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York