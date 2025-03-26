Eberle Ties Game Late, Kraken Fall in OT

Keeping Pace in First 20 Minutes

The first period was fast-paced with both teams making crisp passes to spring scoring chances, both teams hard on the forecheck and both goaltenders making stops expected from a pair of goalies who rank in the top dozen in various advanced analytics goaltending stats. There was one big difference: Kraken goalie Joey Daccord faced seven high-danger scoring chances compared to just one Grade-A attempt on Flames rookie-of-the-year candidate and former Western Hockey League Everett Silvertips star goalie Dustin Wolf.

Calgary took a 1-0 lead into first intermission on a goal by fourth-line Joel Klapka, who skated right-side into the Kraken zone 11 minutes into the opening period. Kraken D-man Cale Fleury, in the SEA lineup for the 11th time this season, took measure of Klapka to separate body from puck. It worked – sort of – since Klapka momentarily lost control of the puck. Unfortunately for Fleury, who plays a responsible game, he lost his stick on the move. Klapka recovered the puck and veered horizontal to the goal mouth. From there, Klapka backhanded an on-close shot saved by Daccord, then Jamie Oleksiak blocked a shot by Calgary center Kevin Rooney with the puck caroming to an unchecked Klapka, who jammed in over the goal line.

Handing out Various Kudos

In the third period’s early minutes with the Kraken clinging to a 2-1 lead, rookie sensation Jani Nyman blocked a shot with a full-big-body layout. On the next shift, trade acquisition Mikey Eyssimont turned a stretch pass into a mini-break that resulted in a hooking call and two minutes of Calgary not generating game-tying offense. Meanwhile, Joey Daccord was calmly making saves and helping out with stickwork that served as a third defenseman.

Evans Home for His 100th NHL Game

Ryker Evans grew up as an undersized defenseman playing youth hockey right here in Calgary, dreaming about the NHL. Tuesday, with his mom, dad, extended family and lots of friends in the Saddledome crowd, he stepped on the ice for his 100th NHL game.

It's pretty cool to play 100 games in the NHL,” said Evans at his locker after morning skate. “As a kid, you just hope to play one. For it to be in Calgary is awesome. pretty cool to look at for to be in Calgary is awesome. I’ve got a lot of people coming.”

Evans joins Matty Beniers as the first two Kraken draft choices to play 100 or more NHL games. Shane Wright plays in No. 85 on Tuesday.

When asked how he has grown from Game 1 in early December 2023 to here in Alberta in late March 2025, the 23-year-old defenseman pointed to gaining confidence: “You reassure yourself every game that you belong here and you’ll have an impact and help this team win games. Game 1, obviously, you’re super nervous, just trying to make a statement. Now you have to do it consistently.”

Kraken coach Dan Bylsma had an upfront look at Evans’ NHL potential, having coached him all three of the defender’s pro seasons, including being named to the AHL All-Rookie team and AHL All-Star game plus putting up huge playoff stats (five goals, 21 assists in 26 games) in the Firebirds inaugural season that ended with a Western Conference crown.

Bylsma and assistant coach Bob Woods have urged Evans to take advantage of his elite skating (one reason Evans has been increasingly paired with high-flying Brandon Montour) and be hard to play against versus opposing top forward lines.

“Ryker’s at his best when he's engaged,” said Bylsma. “The games when you see the opposition get a little bit irritated with how physical he's playing, how aggressive he's playing – both with his skating and his physicality. We want to see more see more of it in the next 100.”