Jordan Eberle Named the Second Captain in Seattle Kraken History

SEATTLE, Wash. — Oct. 8, 2024 — The Seattle Kraken announced today that they have named Jordan Eberle as the team’s second captain in franchise history, marking the first NHL captaincy for the forward. Seattle’s leadership group is rounded out by newly named alternate captain Matty Beniers alongside Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz.

“Jordan's been a leader for our franchise since day one," said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. "He has the full respect of his teammates and is a tremendous role model for our younger players. Jordan's everything you'd want in a captain."

"Leadership is about having a team-first mindset, and Jordan has all the qualities of a captain," said Seattle Kraken Head Coach Dan Bylsma. "His experience on the ice speaks for itself, but it's the way he treats everyone around him that leaves an indelible mark. I'm confident Jordan will be an outstanding leader for this franchise."

"It's an honor to be named captain of the Seattle Kraken," said Eberle. "I've been able to learn from some great leaders throughout the course of my NHL career. I take pride in being a good teammate and mentor for teammates, and I'm humbled to wear the 'C' for this franchise."

Eberle, 34, ranked fourth on the Kraken in scoring last season, totaling 44 points (17g/27a) in 78 games. The forward appeared in his 1,000th career NHL game against Vegas on March 12, becoming the fifth player from the 2008 NHL draft class to reach the milestone. He later went on to record his 400th career assist on March 28 and 700th career point on April 1 and is a single goal shy of 300 career goals.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward has totaled 151 points (58g/93a) in 239 regular-season games with the Kraken, ranking second in franchise history in goals, assists and points. He added 11 points (6g/5a) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Kraken in 2022-23, which includes the overtime, game-winning goal in Game 4 of Seattle’s first-round series against Colorado. Eberle is one of 10 players from the Kraken’s 2021 inaugural season that remains on Seattle’s active roster.

Eberle has recorded 702 points (299g/403a) in 1,018 regular-season NHL games, a career that has spanned 14 seasons and has included stops with the Kraken, New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers. He has tallied at least 30 points in every season he has played and has eclipsed the 50-point plateau six times. He was chosen to represent his team at the NHL All-Star Game in 2011, 2012 and 2022 (making him the first All-Star in Kraken history) and was a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy in 2012. In 76 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Eberle has notched 47 points (19g/28a) and helped the Islanders reach the Eastern Conference Final in both 2020 and 2021.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Eberle has represented his home country at nearly every level of international competition. He followed up his gold-medal performances at both the 2008 and 2009 IIHF World Junior Championships by being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Forward, earning All-Tournament honors and leading all skaters in goals in 2010, taking home a silver medal with Team Canada. He’s also donned the Maple Leaf at the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 IIHF World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2015. Eberle was originally selected by the Oilers with the 22nd pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.