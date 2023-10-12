News Feed

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Predators | 5 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (0-1-0) at Predators (0-1-0) | 5 p.m.
Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Golden Knights begin championship defense with win against Kraken
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas
final-buzzer-seattle-kraken-at-vegas-golden-knights-oct-10

Final Buzzer: Kraken Take Wrong Turn in Opener
Opening Night Roster Set, Daccord, Kartye Earn Spots

Opening Night Roster Set, Daccord, Kartye Earn Spots
Analytics with Alison: Bellemare Deep Dive

Analytics with Alison: Bellemare Deep Dive
Deep Ink: Andre Burakovsky

Deep Ink: Andre Burakovsky
Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas

Final Buzzer: Strong Work in EDM, Next Stop Vegas
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final Buzzer: Border Battle Won

Final Buzzer: Border Battle Won
Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener

Camp Book: Kraken Trending in Right Direction for Opener
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Canucks | 7 p.m.
Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short

Final Buzzer: Kraken Generate Scoring Chances, Fall Short
3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.

3 Game Essentials | Oilers at Kraken | 7 p.m.
Melanson Balances Grit and Goals

Body of Work: Melanson Balances Grit and Goals
Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive

Analytics with Alison: Yamamoto Deep Dive
Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts

Camp Book: Evans Impresses Again, More Roster Cuts
final buzzer seattle at vancouver

Final Buzzer: Tolvanen Shines

On the Road (Show) Again: Teaching Hockey and Fun

Iceplex coaches traverse the state to stage ‘Try Hockey for Free’ sessions, this time around emphasizing opportunities for youth ages 10 to 16

16x9
By Bob Condor
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Back in 2021 when the Kraken Community Iceplex was still under construction, the team’s learn-to-play-hockey instructors traveled state-wide to introduce the sport to kids of all ages.

Fast-forward to this fall with hundreds of youth skating and stickhandling and smiling every week at the Iceplex and the NHL squad coming off a two-rounds-of-playoffs season training on the same rinks where the kids take to the ice.

Those same instructors took to the road again on a try-hockey-for-free mission to keep the momentum going for youth hockey associations across the state. The stops included Sno-King Ice Arena and the rinks around the state, including Spokane, Tri-Cities, Wenatchee and Vancouver, WA. A session at Bremerton is rescheduled for later this month.

“The aim is to have beginners, kids that have never tried hockey or are in the very early stages, to get a free opportunity, get some coaching and give them a good experience,” said Martin Hlinka, director of youth hockey for the Kraken. “We hope the next step is they sign up [with local associations] and do become hockey players.”

An intriguing objective for this year’s in-house, nicknamed “road show” is to introduce the sport to youth 10 to 16 years old. The 2021 initiative focused more squarely on kids five to nine.

“Growth is a positive thing in every age group right now in this sport,” said David Min, a Kraken Community Iceplex player development coach who organized the road show. “Kids that are 10 to 16 years old represent a non-traditional entry, but shows there is still an opportunity to join. In a couple of years, they might be ready to join a youth team or [older kids] join an adult team in a few years.

Min pointed out Sno-King offers an established similar 10- to 16-year-olds program but that other associations around the state “saw that and said, ‘you know what, we can do the same thing.”

The popularity of the Kraken and especially certain players (Matty Beniers and Philipp Grubauer among others) was evident at all stops. Lots of jerseys with favorite players’ numbers and Kraken gear of all varieties.

One example: Min said there were about 55 first-timers at the Sno-King “Try Hockey for Free” session in Kirkland: “There was lots of energy, lots of Kraken jerseys, very well-organized [with associaton support]. The line for giveaway items, you should have seen the line for posters, mini-sticks, you name it. Kids were loving it. They were super-stoked on the ice and they loved leaving the rink with Kraken swag.”

sea-roadshow_group

When Hlinka, Min and colleagues, Chad Goodwin, director of skating, and Katelyn Parker, player development coach put the “Try Hockey for Free” program into action during 2021, the goal was to provide a significant boost for girls hockey around the state by both staging clinics and fans engaging with the NHL team. The recent co-rec clinics in all locations revealed an encouraging trend.

“There were definitely more girls [this fall] at the four cities [Spokane, Wenatchee, Tri-Cities and Vancouver] that we visited, including among the older ages,“ said Hlinka. “They were coming to experience getting on the ice for the first time, grab a stick and score.”

Hlinka and Min said they didn’t keep stats on gender but Min offered insight: “One way I would describe it is, let's say you have no idea anything about hockey and you walk into the ice rink and you saw one of our [“Try Hockey for Free”]event, you would have never thought for a split second, ‘Is this a boys sport or a girls sport? I think that’s cool. It shows progress.”

Min said he and his colleagues aren’t complacent about achieving more progress: “I wouldn’t say, hey, we’re good with the state of where we are at. We need to improve and continue to improve [access for girls and all kids in need] every day, every year. We’re still hungry. There’s many different ways to improve, including more opportunity for girls.”

The format of the “Try Hockey for Free” sessions was similar across locations, said Min.

The blueprint is for kids to have helmets on, skates on and gloves that don't have to be hockey gloves as long as the hands don’t get cold,” said Min. Then our first thing is following our learn-to-skate program, to know how to fall down and how to get up.”

The instructors introduce those concepts and skill off the ice on rubber floor to prevent inevitable slipping and sliding if kids head right to the ice surface. The desired result is to learn how to fall on your side and make contact with skates on.

The kids head onto ice to go through a few suggested movements, such as marching and “swizzles” with skates scraping apart laterally then back together. It’s all in the purpose of feeling more comfortable on the ice. Once there is a comfort level, everyone gets a stick and rotates at four or five stations for teaching skills (such as basic stickhandling) and allowing kids to try it themselves.

The 45 minutes goes fast and instructors afford kids to reach whatever skating and skill level at which they feel comfortable and safe. But there is one constant whether a true beginner or a participant who acclimates quickly.

“If it’s not fun, you're not going to come back,” said Hlinka, who is adamant that all Kraken youth hockey programs have a fun factor.

“Part of making it fun is helping kids to physically and psychologically safe,” said Min. “We need to teach physical safety and empower them with ways to not feel intimidated by falling."

One note: Even the best Kraken players will fall to the ice themselves. Matty Beniers, 2023 NHL rookie of the year, tumbles regularly but bounces right back up.

“Like Marty said, our sessions are not drill-based,” said Min. “We put kids in a fun environment where they're moving and skating and hitting pucks and learning how to do all of that safely. You’ve got to bring the energy if you're a volunteer or a coach in a packed 45 minutes. We hope it leads to a really good session after which the kids come back and register to their local clubs and associations. Everybody grows.”