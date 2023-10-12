On the Road (Show) Again: Teaching Hockey and Fun

Back in 2021 when the Kraken Community Iceplex was still under construction, the team’s learn-to-play-hockey instructors traveled state-wide to introduce the sport to kids of all ages.

Fast-forward to this fall with hundreds of youth skating and stickhandling and smiling every week at the Iceplex and the NHL squad coming off a two-rounds-of-playoffs season training on the same rinks where the kids take to the ice.

Those same instructors took to the road again on a try-hockey-for-free mission to keep the momentum going for youth hockey associations across the state. The stops included Sno-King Ice Arena and the rinks around the state, including Spokane, Tri-Cities, Wenatchee and Vancouver, WA. A session at Bremerton is rescheduled for later this month.

“The aim is to have beginners, kids that have never tried hockey or are in the very early stages, to get a free opportunity, get some coaching and give them a good experience,” said Martin Hlinka, director of youth hockey for the Kraken. “We hope the next step is they sign up [with local associations] and do become hockey players.”

An intriguing objective for this year’s in-house, nicknamed “road show” is to introduce the sport to youth 10 to 16 years old. The 2021 initiative focused more squarely on kids five to nine.

“Growth is a positive thing in every age group right now in this sport,” said David Min, a Kraken Community Iceplex player development coach who organized the road show. “Kids that are 10 to 16 years old represent a non-traditional entry, but shows there is still an opportunity to join. In a couple of years, they might be ready to join a youth team or [older kids] join an adult team in a few years.

Min pointed out Sno-King offers an established similar 10- to 16-year-olds program but that other associations around the state “saw that and said, ‘you know what, we can do the same thing.”

The popularity of the Kraken and especially certain players (Matty Beniers and Philipp Grubauer among others) was evident at all stops. Lots of jerseys with favorite players’ numbers and Kraken gear of all varieties.

One example: Min said there were about 55 first-timers at the Sno-King “Try Hockey for Free” session in Kirkland: “There was lots of energy, lots of Kraken jerseys, very well-organized [with associaton support]. The line for giveaway items, you should have seen the line for posters, mini-sticks, you name it. Kids were loving it. They were super-stoked on the ice and they loved leaving the rink with Kraken swag.”