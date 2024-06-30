Seattle Kraken Sign John Hayden to One-Year Contract

SEATTLE, Wash. – June 30, 2024— Today the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have signed forward John Hayden on a one-year, one-way contract ($775k AAV).

Hayden, 29, totaled 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 65 regular-season games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, tying for seventh on the team in goals, while also appearing in two games for the Seattle Kraken in 2023-24. He scored an AHL career-high three shorthanded goals, which tied with Ryan Winterton for the team lead and also tied for sixth-most in the AHL in 2023-24. Hayden also scored three game-winning goals in 2023-24, which tied for the most of his AHL career and tied for the fifth-most on Coachella Valley’s roster.

Hayden followed up the 2023-24 regular season with a career performance in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, helping the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Finals for the second consecutive year. He set AHL playoff career highs in goals (nine), assists (four), points (13), power-play goals (two), shorthanded goals (two) and game-winning goals (two), ranking third on the team in scoring. His nine goals led the Firebirds and ranked third among all AHL skaters, and he was one of only two AHL skaters to score multiple shorthanded goals during the postseason. Hayden scored the first hat trick of his AHL postseason career on June 8 against Milwaukee and had a two-goal performance in Coachella’s next game on June 14 against Hershey.

The six-foot-three, 223-pound forward has recorded 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) and 290 penalty minutes in 249 career NHL games with the Kraken, Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks. He has played in 136 career AHL games with the Firebirds and the Rockford IceHogs, registering 37 goals, 39 assists and has added 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 41 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Before turning pro the Chicago, Illinois, native played four seasons at Yale University (2013-14 to 2016-17), producing 91 points (50 goals, 41 assists) in 127 games en route to being named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team as well as the All-Ivy League First Team roster as Yale’s captain in 2016-17. He has represented the United States in several international competitions, including the World Championship (2022), the 2015 World Junior Championships and the 2013 U-18 World Junior Championships (silver medal). Hayden was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round (74th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

