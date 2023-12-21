Partners in History 

This holiday season represents an inviting opportunity for hockey fans gathering in Seattle to watch the NHL’s two newest franchises face off in an outdoor game that equally harkens back to the roots of the sport. Fans, whether from out of town/country or living in the greater Seattle area, can enjoy the attractions of the CID, which of course might most notably start with cuisine.

But before we go foodie on ourselves, note neighborhood jewel, the Wing Luke Museum, has an ongoing exhibit, “Be Water, My Friends: The Teachings of Bruce Lee,” which is fascinating, deeply thought-provoking and fun all at the same time (the museum is open every day during the Winter Classic run-up except New Year’s Day, which is OK since even Bruce Lee devotees will be tuning into the Kraken spotlight game on TNT that noontime anyway, right?).

Another CID attraction not replicated in most Chinatowns across our nation is Hing Hay Park, which is the heart of the district for both connections and activities. People gather here daily, especially the elders who have blazed the trail for current and future family generations. They play here, too. It’s common to see a table tennis tournament set up with plenty of onlookers who, ahem, stay longer than planned.

Back to eating: Jamie Lee points out a delicious difference between our Chinatown-International District and other such neighborhoods in the likes of San Francisco, New York, and Chicago among others.

“The first thing people would be surprised about our CID is how they can get Chinese food and sushi and Vietnamese food and Thai food and stop at a Filipino bakery,” said Lee. “It’s more pan-Asian and it’s a lot of different types of foods and dishes.”