Season Ticket Members Hang With Kraken Overseas

About 200 members of a traveling contingent of Kraken fans met up with the full team at a private reception in Helsinki, Finland on Friday after watching them at an open practice 

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By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

HELSINKI, Finland – For Steve and Patti Hagan, hanging out with the Kraken for an afternoon wasn’t even the biggest part of their first international hockey foray. 

The Belltown couple attended a private Friday afternoon reception alongside the team’s full player contingent at a restaurant inside Veikkaus Arena following an open Kraken practice ahead of Saturday’s culmination of their NHL Global Series against the Carolina Hurricanes. It was mainly for Kraken fans partaking in a road trip excursion with official NHL partner Victory Travel, almost all of them Season Ticket Members (STM), but others travelling on their own could also attend and did as the restaurant crowd swelled beyond 200. 

For the Hagans, it was another strong outing to go with a journey that began in Stockholm, Sweden last week and continued this week in Helsinki. 

“Holy cow! We’re just flooding social media with our pictures,” Hagan said of the past week, which included a side trip by ferry to Estonia on Wednesday and then Thursday’s game between the Kraken and Hurricanes. “I mean, all the old buildings and brick. It’s just amazing. We went to Estonia, we did the (Suomenlinna) sea fortress. We’ve done all the extra stuff. So, now we’re comfortable just being here and seeing the one more game.” 

Not to mention, eating the food – whether the ample hors d’oeuvres served with beverages at the Kraken event Friday – or all the other restaurants they’ve tried. 

“The food, it's just been amazing,” he said. “I was like saying to Patti that obviously we're doing something wrong in the United States with our food because you can actually taste things here.”

Patti nodded in agreement. 

“Orange juice tastes like orange juice,” she said. “It actually tasted like an orange. That’s just one example but I think it’s been great.”

hagens

Her great grandparents are Swedish so they both appreciated a chance to explore some of her family’s heritage.  

As for Finland, Steve Hagan said neither of them realized how many islands the country has.  

“You’re surrounded by water,” he said. “They’ve got more boats here than in Seattle, I think.” 

They both said some natural camaraderie has developed within the group, which is different from the other STM they ordinarily hang out with.  

“None of them could make it,” he said. “They’re jealous that we’re here.” 

Right before the reception, the Kraken fans sat mostly together at consecutive open practices for both teams attended by thousands of fans – many of them youngsters getting their first glimpse of NHL players up close. Kraken players high-fived the youngsters leaning across their dressing room tunnel entrance to the rink. 

“During the practice you’re kind of dialed-in to what you’re doing,” Kraken alternate captain Matty Beniers said. “And then after, it’s a lot of fun. You see everyone cheering and how excited you are that you’re there and wanting sticks and pucks. 

“You just remember what it was like when you saw guys in the NHL when you were a kid. And how much you looked up to them and that (shift in) focus from practice to trying to make someone’s day, that’s kind of the focus at the end and it’s fun.” 

And the chance to make someone’s day didn’t end with the kids as Beniers afterwards joined teammates such as Berkly Catton, Jordan Eberle, Mackie Samoskevich, Brandon Montour, Adam Larsson and others in rubbing elbows with older fans at the Victory Travel event. Kraken radio play-by-play commentator Everett Fitzhugh, working the games here for the Kraken Hockey Network, served as the event’s master of ceremonies.

Not far away from where Beniers was chatting up a small group of fans, Drew Shirk, a STM from Roslyn since the team’s inception, was discussing how much fun the week had been. Shirk agreed the side trips were a huge highlight, especially going by ferry to the Estonian city of Tallinn and getting to compare its former Soviet Union era buildings with more modern ones and then the medieval 13th century Old Town as well. 

But the hockey part itself was something he also found fascinating, taking in the differences between hockey played in a Nordic nation versus what he’s used to.  

“There’s less advertising and less marketing over here about the series to some degree but I think the (Finnish) fans are still very serious about it,” he said. “They’re kind of hardcore, so I think that’s interesting. They love their Finnish players and I hope the moment they got with (Carolina forward) Sebastian Aho the other (Thursday) night was the last of it.” 

Aho wound up scoring twice as the Hurricanes beat the Kraken 4-1 in the opener of the two-game series. 

Shirk, whose grandmother came from Finland, said he and his fellow Kraken fans have really bonded during the trip. 

“It's been really great seeing all these fans who are coming from Seattle in such a long way,” he said. “That's been really exciting because they're so passionate about the team and they just love the Kraken and I think that's really awesome.” 

They’d gone to Thursday’s game eager to erupt and finally got the chance when Freddy Gaudreau scored the lone Kraken goal with under seven minutes to go. 

“We were waiting for the team to score because we all wanted to yell and all wanted to go, ‘Let's-go-Kra-ken!’,” Shirk said. “And so we got to do that, and everybody was really into it.” 

So much so that they were willing to overlook the final score to savor an international hockey experience they may never get to see again. Until Saturday, that is, when they hope to release their Kraken lungs a lot more early and often.

Shirk

But the hockey part itself was something he also found fascinating, taking in the differences between hockey played in a Nordic nation versus what he’s used to.  

“There’s less advertising and less marketing over here about the series to some degree but I think the (Finnish) fans are still very serious about it,” he said. “They’re kind of hardcore, so I think that’s interesting. They love their Finnish players and I hope the moment they got with (Carolina forward) Sebastian Aho the other (Thursday) night was the last of it.” 

Aho wound up scoring twice as the Hurricanes beat the Kraken 4-1 in the opener of the two-game series. 

Shirk, whose grandmother came from Finland, said he and his fellow Kraken fans have really bonded during the trip. 

“It's been really great seeing all these fans who are coming from Seattle in such a long way,” he said. “That's been really exciting because they're so passionate about the team and they just love the Kraken and I think that's really awesome.” 

They’d gone to Thursday’s game eager to erupt and finally got the chance when Freddy Gaudreau scored the lone Kraken goal with under seven minutes to go. 

“We were waiting for the team to score because we all wanted to yell and all wanted to go, ‘Let's-go-Kra-ken!’,” Shirk said. “And so we got to do that, and everybody was really into it.” 

So much so that they were willing to overlook the final score to savor an international hockey experience they may never get to see again. Until Saturday, that is, when they hope to release their Kraken lungs a lot more early and often.

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