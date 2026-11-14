Kraken Hope Trip Taught More Than Finnish Culture

The Kraken dropped both games of the NHL Global Series after a loss Saturday night to Carolina, but felt the team bonded and learned the hard way about what needs to happen from here

SEA at CAR | Recap

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

HELSINKI, Finland – Kraken captain Jordan Eberle feels his team took plenty away from the past week when it comes to Finnish culture and the opportunity to bond over a shared experience away from home.

But an even bigger learning experience, courtesy of a second straight defeat Saturday night to the Carolina Hurricanes, was how the Kraken must elevate their play in coming weeks to keep pace with the league’s better teams. The 5-1 final score Saturday night in this NHL Global Series finale wasn’t helped by yielding three power play goals or Mackie Samoskevich hitting the crossbar with what could have been a game-tying shot late in the opening period.

Still, the Kraken were outshot 35-14 and never did get their game going in the two Veikkaus Arena matchups against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“I wouldn’t say we necessarily played our best,” Eberle said. “I mean, they kind of picked us apart in the D-zone. And the way they’re connected and the way they play as a team, it’s something we need to strive to get to.

“I think that’s the bar for me,” he added. “And for us, that’s how we have to get to and play.”

Kaapo Kakko and Jordan Eberle speak with the media following Saturday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.

The Kraken fans who’d traveled overseas to watch the team in its first foray outside North America had some earlier moments to cheer than in a 4-1 loss in Thursday night’s opener of the two-game set. They killed off a two-man Carolina advantage for 1:25 in the early going and looked as if they’d bought themselves time to find their missing game.

But then Jackson Blake scored the first of the three Carolina power play markers about 11 minutes in while the Kraken were held to only one shot on goal – on a 160-foot clearance by defenseman Adam Larsson while defending during the 5-on-3 situation – the opening 15 minutes of the contest.

Still, the Kraken managed a brief two-shot flurry during a late period power play surge of their own and Mackie Samoskevich that same sequence fired one off the crossbar with the netminder cleanly beaten. But it didn’t go in and then Mark Jankowski made it 2-0 right before period’s end and it was uphill for the Kraken from there.

Andrei Svechnikov then scored a pair of power play goals in the second period to put things away. In between those markers, Matty Beniers gave Kraken fans one more glimmer of hope by scoring the only Kraken goal from 33 feet out in the left circle on a play started by a Bobby McMann backhand pass to Jordan Eberle from behind the net. It was technically still a 3-1 game at that point and Kraken fans were whooping it up, but Svechnikov’s second power play marker not long after put an end to Joey Daccord’s night and his team’s hopes.

Jankowski added his second of the night in the final period to close out the scoring.

The Hurricanes went 3-for-5 on the power play, scoring twice with Berkly Catton in the box and again with Brandon Montour off. They outshot the Kraken 65-27 in the two games combined while outscoring them 9-2.

“We didn’t get any points – that’s extremely frustrating,” Eberle said. “And we’re playing a really good team. But I guess a positive side of it is…I thought our group, at least we bonded. I felt like on the bus and in the room, the guys were laughing and chatting. That’s a positive I take from this.”

And they’ll have to hope it means something going forward as they head home early Sunday morning with a 9-8-1 record and three-game losing streak. This trip always loomed as somewhat of an early-season distraction to the normal schedule and the Kraken at least mitigated some of what happened here by posting franchise record best results the season’s opening month-plus.

But as Eberle said, it’s now time to up the team’s game beyond what it showed the Finnish fans.

“We came here to play hockey and we lost both games,” Finnish native Kaapo Kakko said. “But yeah, off the ice I think we got closer. It was a fun trip. It doesn’t feel like that right now after a game like that but for sure we got closer.”

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert agreed the team at times closed ranks against adversity.

“There’s some value in facing adversity and coming through adversity together,” he said. “But let’s be clear. Let’s face facts. There isn’t one person in this organization that doesn’t realize we went through some adversity here and we’ve got to be better.”

Head coach Lane Lambert speaks with the media following Seattle's loss in Saturday's NHL Global Series finale.

Lambert feels the team never adjusted to the high pressure, fast-paced Carolina play. He’d switched up his lines pregame, bumping Jani Nyman and inserting recent AHL callup Jagger Firkus for his NHL debut alongside Chandler Stephenson and Freddy Gaudreau.

Firkus, 22, a second-round pick in 2022, got 11:38 of ice time and becomes the fourth member of the team’s draft class to make the NHL along with Shane Wright, Nyman and Nikke Kokko. He’s also the first Kraken player and 38th overall to make an NHL debut outside of North America.

The Kraken also got defenseman Ryan Lindgren back in the lineup for this one after being out since early October with a lower body injury.

But none of it really made a difference. The Kraken were being outshot 25-8 two periods in, trailed by three goals and appeared to have no comeback in them.

“When you look at the two games, there’s a huge disparity,” Lambert said. “We’ve played this team well in the past so we just didn’t have our game. We weren’t at our best. But at the end of the day, they’re a pressure team. We’ve got to do a better job of being able to handle pressure and make plays under pressure.

“There are plays to be made. And if you make those plays, you can get opportunities.”

Instead, the only opportunity the Kraken came away with this past week was learning about another country and one another. Whether any of that matters from here is largely up to them. 

Few saw them emerging from this trip at .500 or above when the schedule was first released. Between three opening games in four days against Pacific Division foes, a five-city East Coast road trip and then a slew of tough home matchups followed by this overseas series, it appeared the season might be spiraling by Thanksgiving.

It isn’t yet. But team captain Eberle and the Kraken, now done with Carolina for this season, know they need to do more against teams that aren’t Cup champs.

“Like I said, we’re a young team and that’s kind of what we need to get to,” Eberle said. “We’ve strived to try and get connected and try to play as one. And obviously, when you’re not doing that against a team like that, they’re going to pick you apart.”

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