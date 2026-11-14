Kraken Hope Trip Taught More Than Finnish Culture

The Kraken fans who’d traveled overseas to watch the team in its first foray outside North America had some earlier moments to cheer than in a 4-1 loss in Thursday night’s opener of the two-game set. They killed off a two-man Carolina advantage for 1:25 in the early going and looked as if they’d bought themselves time to find their missing game.

But then Jackson Blake scored the first of the three Carolina power play markers about 11 minutes in while the Kraken were held to only one shot on goal – on a 160-foot clearance by defenseman Adam Larsson while defending during the 5-on-3 situation – the opening 15 minutes of the contest.

Still, the Kraken managed a brief two-shot flurry during a late period power play surge of their own and Mackie Samoskevich that same sequence fired one off the crossbar with the netminder cleanly beaten. But it didn’t go in and then Mark Jankowski made it 2-0 right before period’s end and it was uphill for the Kraken from there.

Andrei Svechnikov then scored a pair of power play goals in the second period to put things away. In between those markers, Matty Beniers gave Kraken fans one more glimmer of hope by scoring the only Kraken goal from 33 feet out in the left circle on a play started by a Bobby McMann backhand pass to Jordan Eberle from behind the net. It was technically still a 3-1 game at that point and Kraken fans were whooping it up, but Svechnikov’s second power play marker not long after put an end to Joey Daccord’s night and his team’s hopes.

Jankowski added his second of the night in the final period to close out the scoring.

The Hurricanes went 3-for-5 on the power play, scoring twice with Berkly Catton in the box and again with Brandon Montour off. They outshot the Kraken 65-27 in the two games combined while outscoring them 9-2.

“We didn’t get any points – that’s extremely frustrating,” Eberle said. “And we’re playing a really good team. But I guess a positive side of it is…I thought our group, at least we bonded. I felt like on the bus and in the room, the guys were laughing and chatting. That’s a positive I take from this.”

And they’ll have to hope it means something going forward as they head home early Sunday morning with a 9-8-1 record and three-game losing streak. This trip always loomed as somewhat of an early-season distraction to the normal schedule and the Kraken at least mitigated some of what happened here by posting franchise record best results the season’s opening month-plus.

But as Eberle said, it’s now time to up the team’s game beyond what it showed the Finnish fans.

“We came here to play hockey and we lost both games,” Finnish native Kaapo Kakko said. “But yeah, off the ice I think we got closer. It was a fun trip. It doesn’t feel like that right now after a game like that but for sure we got closer.”

Kraken head coach Lane Lambert agreed the team at times closed ranks against adversity.

“There’s some value in facing adversity and coming through adversity together,” he said. “But let’s be clear. Let’s face facts. There isn’t one person in this organization that doesn’t realize we went through some adversity here and we’ve got to be better.”