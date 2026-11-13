Meeting Their Local Kraken Hero Up Close 

HELSINKI, Finland – Winning a raffle draw among youth hockey players in their hometown of Turku, about two hours’ drive from here, to meet Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko was something brothers Kasper and Viktor Smith could barely believe.

After all, Kakko had played his youth hockey for the very HC TPS organization the brothers now hone their fledgling skills in and they’d long heard the storied lore about him. Now, Kakko was actually back in Finland with the Kraken this week as part of the NHL Global Series against the Carolina Hurricanes, which is why more than 300 young hockey players from TPS applied for the raffle draw to attend the meet-and-greet with 20 lucky winners actually getting to go.

For little Kasper, 6, a head shorter than his brother but who actually plays with older 7-year-olds on a TPS 8-Under team, the meeting in a private Veikkaus Arena suite offered a chance to pepper Kakko with multiple questions before anyone else could get a word in.

“He asked me what school we go to,” Kasper said. “And he asked me how old I was and then I told Kaapo Kakko that he looks super young.”

Viktor, 8, chimed in: “I asked him if I could have his stick.”

Then Kapser jumped back in, adding: “I asked him whether I could have one of the sandals he was wearing.”

That prompted a mini-argument between the brothers about which one had asked for the sandal. Neither of them got one, though they did come away with autographs – Viktor showing off his on his TPS wool hat.