Seattle Kraken Announce Pre-Season Schedule And More Ticket Options Than Ever Before

SEATTLE – June 26, 2024 – The Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) have announced their preseason schedule and new ticket options for the 2024-25 NHL season, expanding access to home games for fans near and far. Three new ticket packages and three additional purchase options provide expanded choices for families, collectors, and more.

The Kraken will kick off the preseason by hosting the Calgary Flames on Sept. 22. They’ll then face the Vancouver Canucks back-to-back, first on the road Sept. 24, and at home Sept. 27. The team will head back on the road for the last two away games, facing the Edmonton Oilers on Sept. 28, and Calgary on Sept. 30. The Kraken will close out preseason with a home game against Edmonton on Oct. 2.

Ticket packages will go on sale shortly following the regular-season schedule release on July 2. For the best selection, fans are encouraged to sign up for the Kraken’s Inside Edge newsletter to gain priority access to the packs. Fans can sign up for the newsletter here.

“Our goal is to make the Kraken experience available to more fans than ever before,” said Ali Daniels, SVP of Marketing for the Kraken. “Our team has carefully curated these selections of games to meet fans where they are and align with their interests.”

Six-game ticket packs provide up to 20% savings on tickets versus purchasing them as individual games, and do not include ticketing fees. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. For the ultimate fan experience, limited half and full-season plans are also available.

Six-Game Ticket Packs:

Home Opener Pack

The Kraken are entering a new era, and Coach Bylsma’s first regular season game as the new head coach is a can’t-miss! This pack is the best way to guarantee seats for the season opener, plus five additional games throughout the season.

Weekend Packs

For fans further away, these packs provide the chance to easily purchase weekend-only games, allowing extra time for travel. These packs also provide a stress-free option for families, helping them avoid busy school nights and early bedtimes.

Two package options will be available, each including one pre-season game and five regular season, action-packed games.

Giveaway Packs

Fans of Kraken memorabilia will find it easy to add to their collections with these two separate packs, which consist only of games with giveaways. Gameday giveaways have previously included bobbleheads and other limited-edition items. Each giveaway pack will include a minimum of two bobbleheads. This season’s full list of items will be announced at a later date.

Other Ticket Options:

Pepsi Family Ticket Bundle

Returning for a second season, groups of four, whether they be family members or friends, can enjoy this bundle featuring four tickets, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and one box of popcorn starting at just $150.

Family Bundles will be released in waves, with the first five games going on sale upon schedule release. Additional bundles will launch throughout the year.

Season Ticket Memberships

Kraken Full- and Half-Season Ticket Memberships are available now. Benefits include price savings, Stanley Cup Playoff priority, exclusive member events with Kraken players, and more.

WaFd Bank Half-Season Ticket Membership

To get the most out of the Half-Season Ticket Memberships, fans can open a WaFd Bank checking account and pay for the Membership with their new Kraken debit card. By doing so, they will receive an exclusive invitation to meet Kraken players at a WaFd Bank private event and a $200 gift card to the Kraken Team Store. Details can be found here.

