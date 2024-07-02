Seattle Kraken Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

SEATTLE, Wash. – July 2, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced their regular-season schedule for the 2024-25 season. The team’s full schedule is attached to this email and can also be viewed at NHL.com/Kraken/schedule.

In tandem with the schedule announcement, the team has released three new curated six-game ticket packages along with new purchasing options, expanding access for more fans, families and collectors to experience Kraken hockey. The new ticketing packages include:

- Home Opener Pack: Featuring guaranteed seats for the season opener to catch Coach Bylsma and the Kraken’s new free agents in six select games throughout the season, including the only home match up against the Florida Panthers, where Montour will face his former team and Stanley Cup Champions.

- Weekend Packs: Featuring games only on the weekend for a flexible, family-friendly and stress-free Kraken hockey experience. Two different weekend packages are available, both including one preseason and five regular-season games. The Blue Line Pack gives access to witness new Forward Chandler Stephenson face off against his former team Vegas Golden Knights and The Red Line Pack secures your seat for the LA Kings first visit of the season.

- Giveaway Packs: Created by popular demand featuring games with the team’s limited-edition giveaways like bobbleheads, flags and more. Two separate giveaway packs are available, each providing fans with at least two bobbleheads.

Pepsi Family bundles return for the 2024-25 season with half and full season ticket options and WaFd Bank half-season ticket memberships also available. Fans can be the first in line to learn more and purchase their tickets at 9 a.m. PT at nhl.com/kraken/tickets and become a part of the new Kraken era. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date in September.

The 2024-25 campaign will kick off with Seattle’s home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 8 against the St. Louis Blues at Climate Pledge Arena at 1:30 p.m. PT. The matinee is part of a national tripleheader broadcast to launch the NHL’s North American schedule. The team will then depart for a three-game road trip that will see them take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday, Oct. 13 and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Other schedule highlights this season include:

A season-long, six-game homestand from Friday, Nov. 8 to Wednesday, Nov. 20 where the team will face off against Vegas (Nov. 8), Columbus (Nov. 12), Chicago (Nov. 14), NY Islanders (Nov. 16), NY Rangers (Nov. 17) and Nashville (Nov. 20).

Twelve back-to-back sets, including back-to-back games at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 16 and 17 against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, respectively.

A home-and-home series with the Sharks that will see the two teams play in San Jose on Nov. 29 and then again the following night on Nov. 30 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The first-ever game between the Kraken and the NHL’s new Utah franchise on Dec. 30 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The NHL season will take a two-week pause in February as select NHL stars will participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament that will feature the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden. The games will be played in Boston and Montreal and will be broadcast on TNT, ESPN and ABC in the United States and on Sportsnet in Canada.

The 82-game regular season is slated to end on Tuesday, April 15 at home against the Los Angeles Kings. Game broadcast information will be released at a later date. Subject to national selections, all Kraken games, both home and away, will be broadcast on KONG or KING 5 in addition to being streamed on Prime Video at no additional cost for Amazon Prime members in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.