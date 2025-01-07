Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks announce two-game prospects showcase

The goaltender re-ups with the Kraken after spending the 2023-24 season with Coachella Valley

By Press Release

SEATTLE, Wash. – Jan. 7, 2025 – The Seattle Kraken announced today that the team will host a two-game prospects showcase with the Vancouver Canucks in September 2025. The games will feature both teams’ top young players and will give fans an opportunity to witness future Kraken players up close.

“We look forward to hosting this new series with Vancouver,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “This is a great opportunity for our fans to watch some of our top prospects in action."

The two-game showcase in Seattle will mark the beginning of a multi-year agreement between the two franchises, which will include games in Abbotsford, British Columbia in 2026. The Kraken prospects participated in their first prospects tournament in Los Angeles this past September, playing games against the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights.

More information on dates, location and other details will be announced at a later date.

