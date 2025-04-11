Two Up, Two Down

But the Kraken couldn’t get the puck across the goal line in the final 20 minutes despite two power play opportunities (both of which started with offensive chances for shorthanded Vegas; in fact, VGK had three good looks on the second power play before Seattle logged a shot. Joey Daccord kept the suspense by padding down three high-danger in the third period and making 23 saves on the night. The Kraken pulled Daccord for an extra attacker and nearly scored on net-front scrum, but Brandon Montour couldn’t quite get a stick on a loose puck at the right goal post.

Solid Start Marred By Wrong Kind of Puck Luck

The Kraken controlled the puck and racked up offensive zone time early, but Vegas put up a number on the scoreboard when a Kraken scoring attempt quickly transitioned to a Vegas rush up the ice. Tomas Hertl, acquired in a blockbuster trade at the 2024 trade deadline, carried the puck into the Kraken end right side, with Vince Dunn steering Hertl to the outside.

As Hertl veered to the goal line, he backhanded the puck to the slot, where Adam Larsson inadvertently redirected the puck right to the stick tape of VGK forward Ivan Barbashev. The veteran winger wristed a shot into a wide gap of the open net as Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord was a tick later sliding right; getting Barbashev in an ideal shooting position. But we all recognize the value of putting pucks on net.

The Vegas goal gave the Pacific Division-leading home squad a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the game. But to the credit of Daccord and his teammates, the Kraken stayed within striking distance.

Paying Respects to Stanley Cup-winning GM Ray Shero

After Thursday’s morning skate here in Vegas, Dan Bylsma spoke about the sudden passing of former Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ray Shero, who died Tuesday night at age 62 after a brief undisclosed illness. A couple of seasons after Bylsma’s NHL playing career ended, Bylsma was interviewed by Shero, who came away so impressed and decided to hire Bylsma as an assistant coach at the Penguins’ AHL affiliate Wilkes Barre-Scranton. Two seasons later, Bylsma was named head coach and famously took over the Penguins' top coaching position mid-season in 2008-09, leading Pittsburgh to an 18-3-4 record to finish the regular season before the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in a thrilling Game 7 against the defending champion Detroit Red Wings.

“Sad day for the hockey world, in particular for the Pittsburgh Penguins family,” said Bylsma. “Condolences to the Ray Shero family. He was a great GM, a great hockey man, a great person. He was a big part of my coaching career. As a player, as a person, you need someone to believe in you. You need someone to take a chance on you.

“And as a coach, that was Ray for me. It turned into six years of him demonstrating just what kind of GM he is and what kind of team the Pittsburgh Penguins are. A big part of my hockey life is with Ray Shero.

“Just a unique and great communicator, I'll say that. And one you were in the trenches with, one you were on the same page with, and one that he let you be who you are as a person, as a player and as a coach.”