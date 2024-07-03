Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Josh Mahura on a One-Year Contract 

SEATTLE, Wash. – July 3, 2024 — Today, the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Josh Mahura on a one-year, one-way contract ($775,000 AAV).

“Josh is a veteran defenseman who adds depth and experience to our blue line,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager, Ron Francis. “He will be a welcome addition to our group as we look forward to next season.”

Mahura, 26, totaled nine points (all assists) in 30 games with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24, leading all Florida defensemen who played 50 or fewer games. Standing at six feet, 193 pounds, Mahura registered 45 points (10 goals, 35 assists) in 191 career regular-season NHL games between the Anaheim Ducks (2018-19 to 2021-22) and Florida (2022-23 and 2023-24). He has appeared in 21 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Prior to making his NHL debut, he played three seasons (2018-19 to 2020-21) in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s affiliate. In total, he registered 60 points (11 goals, 49 assists) in 112 career AHL games and was named to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star roster after leading all Gulls blueliners in points (20) and assists (14). Mahura appeared in 12 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Gulls between 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The St. Albert, Alberta, native also played four seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels (2014-15 to 2016-17) and the Regina Pats (2016-17 and 2017-18). He was named to the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Memorial Cup All-Star Team and the WHL East Second All-Star team in 2017-18. He represented Canada in the 2015-16 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning a gold medal with the team. Mahura was originally drafted in the third round (85th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 NHL Draft.