By the Numbers: Mason Marchment

Scoring touch and strength in getting and keeping the puck are hallmarks of new Kraken player, Mason Marchment

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill hasn’t been shy about his off-season to-do list. As he looks to build his team into a perennial playoff contender, Botterill has been open about wanting to take steps to build his roster into one that has increased skill, size, and strength.

And last week, he took a definitive step in that direction when the Kraken traded a 2025 fourth-round and 2026 third-round pick to acquire 30-year-old forward Mason Marchment.

But when it comes to the newest Kraken player, how does his on-ice performance help fulfill the checklist Botterill has set forth?

Let’s dive in.

Contributing on the Scoresheet.

From a pure counting perspective, Marchment is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He tied a career high in goals (22, last earned 2023-24), and matched his second-best point total (47, 2021-22). Beyond the totals, it’s noteworthy how many games it took him to score those points last year.

Marchment missed 20 games last season, recovering from injury after he took a puck to the face. So, if we adjust his point total based on how much he played, he scored 2.97 points and 1.4 goals per 60 minutes of play. Those are the second-highest scoring rates of his career.

Watch here as Marchment spearheads the rush attack, retrieves the puck, uses his body to shield and protect possession from Josh Morrissey (WPG 44) and ultimately attacks Connor Hellebuyck in close for a goal.

It’s also worth noting that every year of his career, Marchment’s scoring has been more or less in line with what he “should” score based on the shot quality he generates. His full-season goal total has never exceeded expectations by more than 1.25 goals in all situations (per Evolving-Hockey.com).

Special Attack.

Marchment doesn’t just score at even strength; he can also contribute on the power play. Among players with at least 20 games played last season, he scored 2.5 goals per 60 minutes of play when his team had the extra skater. That was the fourth best among Dallas forwards and a rate that would have ranked second among Kraken forwards (Shane Wright was first). That scoring was well earned. His 3.1 expected goals per 60 was second on the Dallas roster, only to Wyatt Johnston last year, and would have been the highest for Seattle.

Marchment also contributed just under five power play points (4.96) per 60, which again ranked fourth on the Stars and would have been second in the Seattle lineup (to Chandler Stephenson).

Watch this power play where Marchment tracks the play and knows when to come down and crash the net to bang in Matt Duchene’s (DAL95) rebound for a goal.

Location. Location. Location.

What’s valuable to know isn’t just that Marchment can put up points, it’s where he scores from. Botterill has stressed “finding ways to do better in front of our own net.” Well, Marchment can surely help in that regard.

Just take a look at Marchment’s shot map from last season (via HockeyViz.com):

If that looks to you like a high concentration of shot attempts from the dangerous areas of the ice, you are correct. Last season, in 5-on-5 play, the then 29-year-old generated 3.6 high-danger shot attempts per 60 minutes of play (per NaturalStatTrick.com). Comparing that to the Kraken roster, that total puts him behind only Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz when it comes to getting net front.

And if we look at shots under pressure from the inner slot (8-feet from the net or closer), among both the Dallas and Seattle roster last season, only Eberle and Mikko Rantanen had more even strength shots per game from in close than Marchment (.65). Impressively, Marchment didn’t just shoot from there, he had a 75-percent success rate getting pucks on net in last year’s campaign.

Watch as Marchment comes into the slot to receive a pass from behind the net from Evgenii Dadonov (DAL 62) and bang home the puck.

The Right Kind of Strength.

The word Botterill used when describing getting net front was “strength,” and he stressed thinking about strength in a different way. Marchment is a perfect example of all the ways strength can benefit a team.

To create offense, you first have to get the puck. That’s something the newly added Kraken player can do. If we look at takeaways last season (in 5-on-5 play) among all players for both Dallas and Seattle, only Eberle and Schwartz stripped the puck from opponents more than Marchment last season (1.55). In fact, that total ranks forty-fifth among 580 skaters who played at least 500 minutes of even-strength ice time last year (per Evolving-Hockey.com).

Here, Marchment interrupts the Devils’ breakout with a takeaway and again shows the ability to drive to the net front for a scoring chance.

And even if Marchment isn’t directly taking the puck away, he’s effective in ending an opponent’s possession by using his body. At 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, the forward ranked tops among Stars and Kraken players (along with Mikhael Granlund) in body checks per 60 minutes of play (5-on-5, via Sportlogiq). That means even if he can’t get a puck, Marchment can a loose puck which can create a battle opportunity for a teammate.

Take a look at this clip from a game versus Winnipeg last season. The Jets are looking to establish the cycle in the offensive zone, but as Jarret Anderson-Dolan (WPG 28) gains possession, Marchment lines up and uses his physicality to not just stop Dolan’s progress in the zone, but also dislodge the puck so that it ultimately gets to Duchene for a breakout.

Additionally, overall, once Marchment gets the puck – through a battle, check or otherwise - he’s very good at keeping it. Last year, his 23-percent turnover rate in the offensive zone was the second-lowest across the Dallas and Seattle rosters. Only Stephenson (22%) gave up the puck less in the scoring zone.

All told, Marchment comes to Seattle as a piece that can help satisfy the vision for how the Kraken want to play on the ice: with skill, physicality and strong play in front of the net.

