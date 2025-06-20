New Kraken Assistant Taylor Saved Best For Last

Like former AHL teammate and Kraken GM Jason Botterill, new assistant coach Chris Taylor was hard schooled in what it takes to make the NHL level and stay there

UponFurtherReview_16x9
By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

There were more commonalities than point totals when new Kraken assistant coach Chris Taylor and his now general manager, Jason Botterill, tore up the scoring ranks together for the AHL Rochester Americans some 22 years ago.

Left wing Botterill, that 2002-03 season led the “Amerks” with 37 goals while centerman and linemate Taylor, 53, hired this week along with Colin Zulianello and Aaron Schneerkloth to new Kraken head coach Lane Lambert’s staff, compiled a club-best 55 assists and 67 total points. Beyond finishing 1-2 in team scoring, with Botterill second in points at 59, the duo had the distinction of having been drafted in the first round in the Kraken GM’s case and the second round for Taylor, without ever truly meeting NHL expectations.

They say the best coaches are those who’d struggled to reach the pinnacle as players, providing wisdom about what it takes to finally make it and stick. And who appreciates tribulations young players go through.

Though concussions ultimately ended Botterill’s professional career, while Taylor didn’t truly peak until his mid-30s with the Buffalo Sabres, they share common ground in fighting for every bit of limited NHL playing time and saving their best for post-playing days.

“It’s hard to make the NHL,” said Taylor, a former 50-goal man with the major junior Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, who subsequently managed only 11 goals and 21 assists over 149 NHL contests with the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins and Sabres after being taken 27th overall in 1990. “And even when you do make the NHL, it’s how you stay. How you survive. How you get better.

“Sometimes, I think people don’t think you can develop once you get to the NHL, or you don’t have to develop. But I think you keep developing at every stage of your game. And that taught me a lot of lessons. You know, different things I would have done differently at an earlier age or taken ownership of.”

Perhaps that’s why Taylor had such a successful run as a New Jersey Devils assistant coach for five years through last month. Working primarily with young forwards that included Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Alexander Holtz and Timo Meier, Taylor helped guide the Devils to the playoffs two of the past three seasons with the NHL’s third-best power play this past campaign at 28.2%.

It was a bit of a “takes one to know one” situation, as Taylor, who had his best NHL season at age 34 in a career high 54 games for Buffalo, was every bit the AHL offensive threat he’d been touted as coming out of junior hockey. He sits third all-time in Rochester assists at 339, fifth in points at 481, and resides in that storied franchise’s Hall of Fame.

And Taylor kept on playing pro – including three years in Germany – until retiring at age 39 in 2010-11 after returning for two final Rochester campaigns.

“Everybody kept telling me ‘Play as long as you can, ’” he said. “So, I did. I played as long as I could and told myself at the end I’d gotten as much as I wanted out of hockey. But the last couple of years, I was really watching what coaches were doing and looking at whether this was really something I wanted to do.”

Kraken GM Botterill, who played 88 NHL games for Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, and Buffalo after the Stars took him 20th overall in 1994, appreciates how Taylor thrived later in his hockey life both as a player and coach.

“What I liked about Chris is what I saw later in his career – he played games in Buffalo, right?” Botterill said. “And what I loved about our interaction was, it didn’t matter the age, he was still looking to improve. He was a player who was always trying to work on his game, add different dynamics. And that’s why it was great to see him get the bulk off his NHL games later in his career.”

While playing together at Rochester that magical 2002-03 season, both at even strength and on power plays, the pair forged a friendship that extended off the ice.

Hero 1920x1080

© Rochester Americans

“It was just a situation where we had a ton of chemistry,” Botterill said. “Chris had great hockey sense out there. He was a great playmaker, a big-time scorer at the AHL level, and found a way to play games in the NHL by being more of a defensive player.

“But hey, at the AHL level, I went to the net and found ways to get my stick in prime scoring areas for him to pass the puck. And on off-days, we certainly developed a friendship.”

Enough for Botterill, as an assistant GM for the Pittsburgh Penguins, to put in a word for Taylor to become an assistant with that team’s AHL affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016-17 after four seasons as a Rochester assistant. That Penguins affiliate went on to a 51-20-3-2 record that campaign as regular season champions while the NHL club won a second straight Stanley Cup title.

Taylor moved on from there back to Rochester, affiliated with the Sabres club in which Botterill had just become the new GM, going 116-65-33 over the next three seasons with the Amerks ahead of joining the Devils.

Right before the 2019-20 season, Sabres head coach Don Granato was hospitalized for pneumonia and took an extended leave of absence. Taylor was promoted from Rochester to fill in as an assistant to new head coach Ralph Krueger for nearly two months, marking the first time until now he’d be in that role under GM and former teammate Botterill.

The Kraken front office has already experienced a similar situation when current president of hockey operations Ron Francis was the GM in Carolina with former teammate Rod Brind’Amour serving as an assistant Hurricanes coach.

“There are times where we’re going to have tough conversations, and I know it will have nothing to do with our friendship or anything,” Taylor said of Botterill.

That may be true. For now, though, Taylor literally owes the roof over his head to the father of Kraken winger Jared McCann. Taylor hails from the same Canadian theater capital town of Stratford, Ontario, as McCann, whose father, Matt, runs a multi-generational family construction business and has known Taylor for decades.

“Oh, yeah, I know his dad very well,” Taylor said. “Jared and my son were born in the same year, and know Jared. His dad built our house.”

That’s one way for Taylor to feel right at “home” with a new team, where he also had defenseman Brandon Montour as a Sabres defenseman during his assistant coach replacement stint in Buffalo in 2019-20. The other home feeling is a GM who, decades ago, went to the net to knock in his passes back when both were still finding their hockey way.

“He’s smart and he’s very intelligent hockey-wise,” Taylor said of his front office boss.

Smart enough to grab a freed-up NHL assistant that can help the Kraken to greater heights at a level both have taken a hockey lifetime to find footing in.

News Feed

Mason Marchment Gives Kraken More Scoring, Strength  

Seattle Kraken Acquire Forward Mason Marchment from Dallas in Exchange for a 2025 Fourth-Round Pick and 2026 Third-Round Pick

Seattle Kraken Announce Additions to Coaching Staff

Kraken Coaching Room Complete

Mentors Matter to Lambert

Caden’s Draft Day: ‘Price’-less and Way More

Accountability Defined Lane Lambert The Player

Berkly Catton Goes From WHL Final To Major Award 

Lane Lambert’s Crucial First Step With Kraken Fans 

Putting Another School Year On Ice 

‘Reads’ All About It

Lane-ing Down the Law (and Details)

Kraken Mailbag Looks To Future

Second Time Is the Charm

Making a ‘Stronger’ Impression

Credit to the Player – and Player Development

Lambert as Player, Coach, Teacher, Advocate

Lane and Simple: Details, Relationships Key