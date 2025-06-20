Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Cale Fleury on a Two-Year Contract Extension

The veteran defenseman appeared in 14 games with the Kraken during the 2024-25 campaign

SEATTLE (June 20, 2025) — Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Cale Fleury on a two-year, one-way contract extension ($890,000 AAV) starting in the 2025-26 season.

"Cale's been an important player in our organization," said Botterill. "He's developed into a steady and reliable defenseman, and we're happy to have him under contract for the next two years."

Fleury, 26, appeared in 14 regular-season games for the Kraken this season, adding an assist. In the American Hockey League (AHL), Fleury served as an alternate captain for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, skating in 39 regular-season games and registering 26 points (7g/19a). His standout performance earned him a spot on the 2025 AHL Pacific Division All-Stars roster.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound blueliner has totaled three points (1g/2a) in 77 career NHL regular-season games with the Kraken and Montréal Canadiens. At the AHL level, Fleury has appeared in 258 career regular-season games, tallying 129 points (32g/97a) with the Firebirds, Charlotte Checkers and Laval Rocket. He has also skated in 28 career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording 17 points (5g/12a). Fleury was honored in 2023–24 with the award for most points by a defenseman in the AHL Playoffs.

Before turning pro, the Carlyle, Saskatchewan native played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kootenay Ice and Regina Pats, producing 127 points (32g/95a) in 269 games. Fleury was originally drafted by Montréal in the third round (87th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

