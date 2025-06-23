Seattle Kraken Announce 2025 Development Camp Schedule

SEATTLE (June 23, 2025) — The Seattle Kraken announced today the schedule for its annual development camp for prospects and invited players at Kraken Community Iceplex from Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3. The four-day camp will conclude with the third annual "Stucky Cup" 3-on-3 scrimmage named after Kraken Assistant Equipment Manager James Stucky. The official roster will be released following the 2025 NHL Draft, which is being held June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Among the prospects attending this year's development camp are Berkly Catton (1st rd., eighth overall in 2024), Julius Miettinen (2nd rd., 40th overall in 2024), Nathan Villeneuve (2nd rd., 63rd overall in 2024), Carson Rehkopf (2nd rd., 50th overall in 2023) and Tyson Jugnauth (4th rd., 100th overall in 2022). Players from the Kraken’s 2025 draft class will also be in attendance.

All sessions except for the Stucky Cup will be closed to the public. Media interested in attending any of the on-ice sessions can reach out to Kyle Shohara or De'Aira Anderson for specific player requests.

Below is the schedule for the 2025 Seattle Kraken Development Camp. Please note that all times are subject to change.

Monday, June 30

Medicals and fitness testing

Media availability: approximately 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Team Red: 10-11 a.m. - Defensemen (Rink 1)

Team Red: 10-11 a.m. - Goaltenders (Rink 2)

Team Blue: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Forwards (Rink 1)

Media availability: approximately 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Team Blue: 10-11 a.m. - Forwards (Rink 1)

Team Blue: 11-11:30 a.m. - Skate testing (Rink 2)

Team Red: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Defensemen (Rink 1)

Team Red: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Goaltenders (Rink 2)

Team Red: 12:15-12:45 p.m. - Skate testing (Rink 1)

Media availability: approximately 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 3

10-11:15 a.m. - Stucky Cup 3-on-3 scrimmage (Rink 1)

Media availability: upon conclusion of the Stucky Cup