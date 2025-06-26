Skating Into A New Comfort Zone 

Those on hand to speak at the festivities included Washington state senators Javier Valdez (46th District, Seattle) and Claire Wilson (30th District, Auburn), along with Dwayne Chappelle, director of the City of Seattle’s Department of Education and Early Learning.

“To me, it’s providing the kids an opportunity to do things they traditionally don’t have access to in order to perfect their skills,” Wilson said. “You think of 3-and-4-year-olds trying to skate and people go ‘No! Really?’ But it was a lot of fun to watch them.”

ReWA provides free and low-cost, bilingual and bicultural childcare and preschool for children up to age 5, with locations at existing learning centers on Martin Luther King Blvd. as well as in Lake City and Beacon Hill. A fourth location in Northgate is due to open this summer, with a fifth one in Othello next year.

ORF helps supply transportation to the Community Iceplex from the various learning center locations for the preschool program participants. Skating and hockey instructors are also supplied by ORF and the Kraken.

Susan Lee, ReWA senior director for education, said allowing the children to grow their confidence is a main driver of the ReWA partnership.

“Our kids are from low-income families, they are refugees and immigrants,” Lee said. “But you know, in essence, we are all human beings. We bleed red.”

And that confidence boost will often come away from the ice as well as on it. Just taking the bus ride to the rink, she said, allows them to interact with other children their age often living through a shared immigrant experience in a new country.

Lee, who immigrated here from China, said children from other countries won’t always envision themselves playing North American sports.

“The vision that I had was to give equity to those people in our community who don’t typically have that access,” she said. “And as we get bigger and better every year, we’re more intentional with our design so that kids can see themselves as ice skaters. They can see themselves as hockey players.”

Lee said the program with ORF also gives immigrant parents a chance to be “prideful” of their children’s performance in a different cultural setting without abandoning their family heritage. That’s why parents and children at the graduation ceremonies were encouraged to wear cultural clothing from their native lands.

“The traditional cultural outfits, the drumming, the lion dances and songs were all really about confidence and building ourselves,” she said. “And not having to think about abandoning who we are, our culture and identity, just to fit in. We want to encourage being who we are -- our heritages, food and language – and embrace that.

“And in a society where it’s really turbulent right now, I think it’s more important than ever to really have that sense of pride and be supported in it.”