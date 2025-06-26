Skating Into A New Comfort Zone 

There was a time when Buted Tsenguun could not have imagined any of her children playing hockey in front of hundreds of spectators.
But Tsenguun, wearing traditional Deel clothing from her native Mongolia, was at the Kraken Community Iceplex last weekend watching her son, Duursakh, 4, partake in a hockey and skating demonstration. It was part of an End of Year Celebration for 80 preschoolers who’d undergone a 32-week Learn To Skate program courtesy of a partnership between the Refugee Women’s Alliance (ReWA) and the Kraken’s One Roof Foundation (ORF) non-profit arm.
“He was so funny when he first started learning to skate,” Tsenguun said. “He looked just like a little penguin. But now he looks so comfortable out there.”
It wasn’t long before her son also had a hockey stick in his hand, something she’d never thought possible for her Seattle-born children after immigrating to the United States a decade ago. That East Asian nation, the world’s third coldest, uses its frozen rivers in winter more for ice fishing than hockey despite the recent presence of a fledgling national team now ranked 50th internationally.
“It’s because of this ReWA program and One Roof Foundation that we were able to do this,” said Tsenguun, now serving as a volunteer parent chaperone for the weekly skating lessons. “Otherwise, we would never have gotten to try it.”
Last weekend’s festivities, watched by about 300 parents and friends in the Community Iceplex’s main rink grandstands, included the young children donning traditional costumes from their families’ homelands as part of the skating and hockey demonstrations, as well as during a fashion show and various dance and martial arts exhibitions taking place on the ice. It was the fourth such class to graduate from the program, running throughout the school year, since ORF and ReWA teamed up on it more than four years ago, enabling about 320 preschoolers thus far to don skates for the first time.