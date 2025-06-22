Getting Out On The Water And Into The Community 

As Scheutzow alluded to, winning or medaling in races was secondary to the Kraken’s sponsorship and participation in the second annual festival. Buoy’s presence proved a hit for the hundreds of spectators lining the lakeside, while Kraken Hockey Network host Piper Shaw and radio play-by-play commentator Everett Fitzhugh served as event emcees.

The Kraken had designated tents set up at the lakeside with button making, coloring, a cornhole game and ball hockey as well as prize giveaways of team-branded stickers and sunglasses. The team’s Lunar New Year jersey from its Common Thread series of community events was on display – with one of them auctioned off -- while its designer, artist Shayla Hufana, helped officially open the festival.

Dragon Boating has often been referred to as the world’s oldest team sport; dating back some 2,500 years to parts of China. Various federations have since been established in 89 countries, with international competitions and a recent pitch to the International Olympic Committee for the sport to be included in future Summer Games.

The boats themselves are 42 feet long, five feet wide, weigh 500 pounds and hold 22 people – 20 paddlers with an additional drummer in front and a steerer in back. Some 800 paddlers participated in last weekend’s festival, which featured 38 teams from 19 Dragon Boat clubs hailing primarily from Washington and Oregon, but also two from California and one from Vancouver, BC.