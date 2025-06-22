Getting Out On The Water And Into The Community 

Maddie Scheutzow was breathing heavily upon exiting her 42-foot-long boat, paddle in hand and silver medal secured.
Scheutzow, a Kraken people and culture specialist, was part of a 22-member crew comprised of the NHL team’s staff and mascot Buoy competing in the “community round” of last weekend’s Dragon Boat Festival in South Lake Union. The event, hosted by the Seattle Flying Dragon Boat Club and sponsored by the Kraken as part of the team’s IGF Outdoor Adventure Series, featured 42 races and entries from across the region as part of Lunar New Year month.
“People often ask what we do in the off-season, and everybody has their answer for that,” Scheutzow said after her Kraken boat finished second of four competitors in its third and final race of the day to take home silver. “But I think that being able to take advantage of these times when we aren’t doing games and being out there in the community is huge.”