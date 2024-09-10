Seattle Kraken Agree to Terms with Defenseman Adam Larsson on Four-Year Contract Extension

SEATTLE, Wash. – Sep. 10, 2024 – Today the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Adam Larsson on a four-year contract extension ($5.25 million AAV).

The extension begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through 2028-29. “Adam has been a veteran leader for our group on and off the ice the past three seasons,” said Seattle Kraken General Manager Ron Francis. “He’s a big right-shot defenseman who plays a heavy, physical game and has been a cornerstone of our defense since the Kraken’s inaugural season. We’re excited to have Adam and his family in Seattle for five more years.”

Larsson, 31, totaled 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 81 games with the Kraken in 2023-24. He ranked second in blocked shots (151) and hits (162) among all Seattle blueliners and averaged 22:57 minutes of ice time per game, the second-highest total of his career. Larsson also led the team in total TOI (1858:33), highlighted by a franchise and career record of 29:52 on Oct. 14, 2023 against St. Louis. He became the seventh active Swedish skater (40th all-time) and the third player from the 2011 NHL Draft class to appear in 800 regular-season games with an appearance on Dec. 18, 2023 at Dallas. Larsson also had an Iron Man streak of 343 consecutive games, and has played in 245 of 246 games in Kraken history. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman has totaled 213 points (45 goals, 168 assists) in 848 career regular-season games with Seattle, the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers. He set career highs in assists (25) and points (33) and matched his career high of eight goals with the Kraken in 2022-23. His 2,020 career hits rank fourth among all defensemen since making his NHL debut in 2011-12. He has also appeared in 38 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Kraken, Oilers and Devils, totaling 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in that span.

The Skelleftea, Sweden native represented his country at the 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2022 IIHF World Championships, taking home a gold medal in 2018. Larsson also served as an alternate captain for Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, where he had a goal and an assist in eight games played. He also played for Sweden at both the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships, winning a silver medal in 2010 as the tournament’s top defenseman. He won a bronze medal at the 2010 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, leading all defensemen in scoring with four points (one goal, three assists). Larsson was originally selected by the Devils with the fourth-overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.