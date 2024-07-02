Seattle Kraken Acquire Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Anaheim

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin heads to Anaheim in return for pick

By Press Release

SEATTLE, Wash. – July 2, 2024— Today the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have acquired a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Brian Dumoulin. With the trade, the Kraken currently own eight selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, their own seven in addition to Anaheim’s fourth rounder.

“We want to thank Brian for his contributions to the Kraken this past season,” said Seattle Kraken General Ran Francis. “He was an important part of our defensive core, and we are wishing him all the best in Anaheim.”

Dumoulin totaled 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 80 regular-season games with the Kraken in 2023-24, setting a new NHL career high in goals. The Biddeford, Maine native signed with the Kraken as a free agent during the 2023 offseason.

News Feed

Release the Kraken…Schedule! 

Seattle Kraken 2024 Free Agency Live Blog

Kraken Up Both Offense and Defense on Day 1

Cup Winner Alert 2: Kraken Add Stephenson

Big Splash! Kraken Land Elite D-man Montour

Draft Blog: 2024 Draft Concludes In Las Vegas

Round & Round: Four More Picks in Top 88

Matty Beniers Makes First Round Pick for Kraken

Eyes on No. 8: Kraken Go On the Offensive

Music City, Family Time, Putting on the Jersey

Postgame Instant Analysis: Hershey at Coachella Valley | Game 6

Firebirds Rally Late, Fall in Game 6 Overtime

Game 6: Two on the Road is Firebirds Mission

Postgame Instant Analysis: Hershey at Coachella Valley | Game 5

Third Period Goes Wrong Way for Firebirds

Game 5: Firebirds Look to Finish Strong at Home

Kraken PROUD

Postgame Instant Analysis: Hershey at Coachella Valley | Game 4