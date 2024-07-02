Seattle Kraken Acquire Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Anaheim

SEATTLE, Wash. – July 2, 2024— Today the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced that they have acquired a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Brian Dumoulin. With the trade, the Kraken currently own eight selections in the 2026 NHL Draft, their own seven in addition to Anaheim’s fourth rounder.

“We want to thank Brian for his contributions to the Kraken this past season,” said Seattle Kraken General Ran Francis. “He was an important part of our defensive core, and we are wishing him all the best in Anaheim.”

Dumoulin totaled 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 80 regular-season games with the Kraken in 2023-24, setting a new NHL career high in goals. The Biddeford, Maine native signed with the Kraken as a free agent during the 2023 offseason.