Sale Feels Pressure, Delivers in Epic Shootout

Back with AHL affiliate, Kraken 2023 first-rounder on mega-bright spotlight of World Juniors, how he channeled the tension, wanted to be final-rounds shooter

By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

The dramatic 14-round shootout to determine whether Czechia or Sweden would win the bronze medal Sunday at the IIHF World Junior Championship smashed a record for most attempts. Kraken prospect and Czechia captain Eduard Sale handled five of those chances for his homeland, converting on both the 13th and 14th rounds for a medal and a jubilant pile of teammates rapidly on top of and around the 2023 first-round draft choice.

Not surprisingly, Sale recalls fewer details about celebratory bedlam on the ice and more about his thoughts before the shootout attempts. But No. 13 was the one he started with during a Tuesday evening conversation, instead of the bronze-winner representing three straight World Juniors medals for Czechia after a 17-year drought.

With Sweden scoring in its half of the 13th round, it was do-or-finish-fourth for Sale and Czechia. Even so, like most players trying their best to control nerves on the benches, Sale didn’t know exactly the round number when looking to keep his squad alive.

“I didn’t like not scoring on the first three shots [he hit the crossbar in Round 4],” said Sale, just back in Coachella Valley, where he has been living with countryman and goaltender Ales Stezka and his family. “It was tough, there was pressure, lots of pressure on me, of course. In the 13th round, I think it was 13 or something like that, when Sweden scored, I was like, oh my god, I need to go because nobody wants to go. And I was the captain.”

Sale scored through the leg pads of Swedish goaltender Marcus Gidlof, jamming it over the finish line. The AHL Firebirds forward called it “a little bit lucky goal, but not lucky.” because he thought through the sequence of his earlier shootout attempts to determine a new approach.

Sale tucks it in in the 13th round of the shootout.

Sweden’s Otto Stenberg, the opponent who scored in Round 13 to put pressure on Sale, hit the post in the top half of Round 14. Sale went back to his backhand move that succeeded during the second period of regulation when a Sweden turnover sprung Sale for a near-net deke and score on Gidlof.

Eduard Sale's goal in the 14th round of the shootout clinched his Czechia side a bronze at the 2025 World Junior Championships.

“I knew I would score on the second one [game-and bronze-winner],” said Sale, matter-of-factly. “I was happy for our guys, to be the leader, to them celebrating in the locker room, especially the young guys. It was something special. I know we didn’t win gold, but it is still our [straight medal].”

Three-Time Medal Winner, Consistent High Producer

Sale is a vital common denominator on those three Czechia squads (one silver, two bronze). In post-game comments, Czechia coach Patrik Augusta clearly sensed the Kraken prospect’s confidence level and didn’t expect his captain to wilt in the high-beam WJC lights. Even before the game started, Augusta informed Sale he had the chance to be the first Czechia player to win three straight medals.

The 19-year-old center finished the tournament with six goals and a pair of assists. He completed World Juniors play with 21 points in 21 games with steady numbers – six points (one goal, five assists) in 2023, seven points (3 G, 4 A) last year, and eight points this tourney.

Sale, who joined the team in Ottawa days before the tournament, said he welcomed being captain and allowed that he talked with younger teammates about the spotlight and pressure of World Juniors back home in Czechia, but that in the locker room, he was vocal last December/January too. He was complimentary about the play and spirit of his teammates and “we became a close team” during the two weeks.

“Eddie gets high marks for him to take on the leadership role for his country,” said his current Coachella Valley coach Derek Laxdal, who won World Juniors silver in 1986 as a Team Canada forward who scored a goal and notched four assists in seven games. “That’s really hard to do in the short period of that tournament. He really stepped up.”

Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr, broadcast analyst for Coachella Valley who has watched the Sale in the AHL this season, said during a recent phone talk before Sunday’s bronze game that Sale improved each month for Coachella Valley this season.

“He has been outstanding in the tournament,” said Fuhr. “Playing at the AHL level gives him more and different experience to bring to World Juniors.”

“Any time a prospect is eligible to play in the AHL, it will only benefit his play,” said Jeff Tambellini, Kraken director of player development.

Value of World Juniors for NHL Prospects

Tambellini said watching prospects (the Kraken had eight in this tournament) is an important gauge to see how young skaters and goalies size up compared to others their own age. For example, per Tambellinbi, 2024 seventh-round pick and Czechia defenseman Jakub Fibigr enjoyed a “fantastic” tournament, earning the trust of Augusta and his coaching staff and admiration from the Seattle hockey operations group “(under high pressure”). Fibigr was a stalwart on the penalty kill, consistently taking shifts in the closing minutes of tight games.

In Sale’s case, Tambellini said, “Eddie played some of his best hockey and showed his skills and [offensive] creativity from Day 1 of the tournament until the last shot.” The Kraken executive pointed out that Sale played his best against the tournament’s top teams.

Czechia’s dramatic bronze win avenged a 4-2 loss to Sweden in the final preliminary round game on New Year’s Day. Sale had seven shots on goal in the first two periods against Sweden Tuesday, plus some near misses. He was all over the ice, playing what Kraken evaluators considered his best all-around game in his overall outstanding WJC performance.

Sale broke through with a score 31 seconds into the third period when he was slashed while breaking for the net. Awarded a penalty shot, he put some moves on Swedish goalie Melker Thelin that Kraken fans will welcome during future shootouts for the NHL club. That and portending of the happy heroics to come for Team Czechia and an entire nation looking to Sale in the clutch.

