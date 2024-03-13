Postgame Instant Analysis: Vegas vs. Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken controlled play for the majority of the game and generated 54.46-percent of all 5-on-5 shot quality in regulation. But even with three third period goals, it was the Golden Knights that tilted the ice their way in the final period of regulation resulting in an overall advantage in shot volume (50.4%).

12 different Kraken skaters got on the scoresheet tonight including four different goal scorers.

The Kraken were solid with their puck management creating 17 takeaways to Vegas’ six, but just four scoring chances came off turnovers tonight.

Oliver Bjorkstrand didn’t just score, he led his team in offensive zone possession time, had two slot shots on net, two chances off the cycle, and a game-leading three chances off the rush.

Jordan Eberle played his 1000 th NHL game tonight which is a momentous accomplishment. Just 4.6-percent of all players (including goalies) to have at least one game in the NHL have played 1000 games.

Eberle is one of just 112 players with 296 goals, 399 assists and 695 points through 1000 games.

Tonight was one of Eberle’s most active games in transition. He led his team (and was second overall) in controlled entries (8) and did the same when it came to controlled exits with 12.

Entering today Vegas was 24-1-2 when leading after 40 minutes, while the Kraken were 2-20-4 when trailing after two.

William Karlsson’s goal that put the score at 4-3 marked the thirteenth time this season the Kraken have allowed a response goal after a goal for.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):