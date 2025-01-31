Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs San Jose

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The Kraken earned this win. In 5-on-5 play, they created 53.7-percent of all shot attempts resulting in a 54.3-percent advantage in shot quality.

All four forward lines were in the positive when it came to shot differential with the biggest margin created by Chandler Stephenson’s line (with Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand) at plus-6. That trio also had the biggest share of shot quality with 77.6-percent of all expected goals in 10:16 of ice time.

Seattle got nine scoring chances off of turnovers while allowing only five and had nine rush chances while allowing just three.

Brandon Montour’s first goal came 51 seconds after Bjorkstrand’s marking the eighth time the team tallied twice in a span of less than 60 seconds in 2024-25. The only teams to do so more this season are the Canucks (11), Hurricanes (11), Bruins (10), Golden Knights (9), Capitals (9) and Kings (9).

Montour’s second came 1:54 after Jaden Schwartz’s. Those two response goals marked the fourteenth and fifteenth time this season the Kraken have had an OWN-OWN response goal.

Chandler Stephenson recorded his 28th and 29th assists of 2024-25, passing Vince Dunn (28 in 2021-22) for the most in a player’s first season with the Kraken.

In the second period, the Kraken scored 4 goals in 5:49 of gameplay. That's the fastest they've scored 4 goals in a game this season, the fastest since 2022-23, and the third fastest in the organization’s history.

Tolvanen scored the Kraken’s sixth goal. It extended his scoring streak to four straight games, tying the longest goal-scoring streak of his career and the second-longest goal streak in franchise history (Beniers, 5 games).

The Kraken have now gone four straight games without allowing a power play goal against and have scored a power play goal in four of their last six games.

The top five skaters across both teams in this game according to Game Score were: Stephenson, Bjorkstrand, Tolvanen, Montour and Josh Mahura.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq