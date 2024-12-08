Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The line of Shane Wright, Eeli Tolvanen, and Oliver Bjorkstrand was on fire in this game. They played together for 8:03, each had at least one goal and led the team in terms of gaining an offensive edge. They were plus-5 in shot attempts and 74.5-percent of all shot quality came from the Kraken when they were on the ice.

Bjorkstrand (2-1—3) recorded three points in the second period today for the Kraken. That's tied for the most points scored in any period by a player in the team’s history.

Bjorkstrand also (2-2—4) became the first Kraken skater to record multiple four-point outings with the franchise (also Nov. 22, 2023).

Bjorkstrand led his team in offensive zone possession time (:40), shots from the slot (2), and scoring chances off the cycle (2), and he led all players from both teams in controlled exits (13)

Yanni Gourde led all skaters in the game in shot quality (.86 expected goals, per Sportlogiq), and led all Kraken skaters in controlled entries (5).

The Kraken scored a power play goal for a third straight game marking the twelfth time they’ve had such a streak. On three separate instances, the team has had five-game streaks with each having a power play goal.

The Kraken scored seven or more goals in a game for the third time this season, tied with the Lightning for the most among all teams.

This win was Seattle’s fourth multi-goal comeback victory of the season. That ties them with Vegas for the most in the league.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):