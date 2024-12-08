Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The line of Shane Wright, Eeli Tolvanen, and Oliver Bjorkstrand was on fire in this game. They played together for 8:03, each had at least one goal and led the team in terms of gaining an offensive edge. They were plus-5 in shot attempts and 74.5-percent of all shot quality came from the Kraken when they were on the ice.
- Bjorkstrand (2-1—3) recorded three points in the second period today for the Kraken. That's tied for the most points scored in any period by a player in the team’s history.
- Bjorkstrand also (2-2—4) became the first Kraken skater to record multiple four-point outings with the franchise (also Nov. 22, 2023).
- Bjorkstrand led his team in offensive zone possession time (:40), shots from the slot (2), and scoring chances off the cycle (2), and he led all players from both teams in controlled exits (13)
- Yanni Gourde led all skaters in the game in shot quality (.86 expected goals, per Sportlogiq), and led all Kraken skaters in controlled entries (5).
- The Kraken scored a power play goal for a third straight game marking the twelfth time they’ve had such a streak. On three separate instances, the team has had five-game streaks with each having a power play goal.
- The Kraken scored seven or more goals in a game for the third time this season, tied with the Lightning for the most among all teams.
- This win was Seattle’s fourth multi-goal comeback victory of the season. That ties them with Vegas for the most in the league.
Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):