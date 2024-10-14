Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

After a sleepy start, the Kraken found some jump in their legs. In 5-ono-5 play, Seattle ended the game with 55.3-percent of all shot volume and 51.4-percent of all shot quality.

While the Kraken fell 2-0, Philipp Grubauer exceeded expectations. Per evolving-hockey.com, he saved 1.07 more goals than he should have and that was good enough to qualify for his first quality start of the season.

For the second straight game, Brandon Montour led the way in shot attempts – six in 5-on-5 play and seven overall.

Jordan Eberle led in terms of individual shot quality (all situations) with .57 expected goals.

The Yanni Gourde line (which includes Tye Kartye and Brandon Tanev) once again led all Kraken combos in terms of shot quality with a whopping 76.5-percent while on the ice. Their primary competition was the Matt Duchene line.

Dallas’ two goals came 13 seconds apart marking the third response goal against of the season.

The penalty kill was perfect for the first time this season shutting down all three Stars power plays.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):