Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan /
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • After a sleepy start, the Kraken found some jump in their legs. In 5-ono-5 play, Seattle ended the game with 55.3-percent of all shot volume and 51.4-percent of all shot quality.
  • While the Kraken fell 2-0, Philipp Grubauer exceeded expectations. Per evolving-hockey.com, he saved 1.07 more goals than he should have and that was good enough to qualify for his first quality start of the season.
  • For the second straight game, Brandon Montour led the way in shot attempts – six in 5-on-5 play and seven overall.
  • Jordan Eberle led in terms of individual shot quality (all situations) with .57 expected goals.
  • The Yanni Gourde line (which includes Tye Kartye and Brandon Tanev) once again led all Kraken combos in terms of shot quality with a whopping 76.5-percent while on the ice. Their primary competition was the Matt Duchene line.
  • Dallas’ two goals came 13 seconds apart marking the third response goal against of the season.
  • The penalty kill was perfect for the first time this season shutting down all three Stars power plays.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

