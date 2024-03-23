Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Arizona

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

On the game as a whole, the Kraken controlled play. In 5-on-5 action, Seattle earned 61.9-percent of all shot volume and 67.1-percent of all shot quality.

The Kraken kept Arizona’s speed game mostly quiet allowing just four odd man rushes while creating nine of their own.

The top skaters in the game according to Game Score were Ryker Evans, Jamie Oleksiak, Karel Vejmelka, Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz.

Evans was the player who scored the Kraken’s lone goal. It was the first of his NHL career and he is now the sixth player to score his first NHL goal as a member of the Kraken. The others: Will Borgen, Kole Lind, Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and Tye Kartye.

A reconfigured fourth line of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare centering Kartye and Tomas Tatar maximized their 5:34 of ice time. They were plus-5 in shot attempts and doubled up the Coyotes in terms of shot quality.

Kartye also led all Kraken skaters in shots from the slot and was most effective in tilting the ice with 90.9-percent of all shot volume coming from the Kraken in his 10:13 of play.

Andre Burakovsky was again a big part of transition play. He tied for the lead in controlled entires (7) tied with Beniers and Jared McCann; and had the most exits with nine.

While Joey Daccord didn’t get the win, he prevented more than he should have in terms of the shots he faced and this game qualifies as his 25th quality start of the season.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):